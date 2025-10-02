Jaipur, October 2: In the last two weeks, at least two children have died and ten others have fallen ill in Rajasthan after consuming a generic cough syrup manufactured for the state government. Similar cases have been reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district, where six children have reportedly died over the past month from suspected kidney infections after consuming two types of similar syrups. The incidents have raised urgent concerns over pediatric safety and prescription practices under public health schemes.

The matter came to light after a five-year-old boy in Sikar passed away just hours after being given the syrup for a routine cough and cold. He had been taken to the Community Health Centre in Chirana village, where the on-duty doctor prescribed the medicine. Tragically, the child died in his sleep, prompting immediate investigations by local authorities and health officials. Child Deaths in Chhindwara: Madhya Pradesh Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla Denies Contamination of Cough Syrup in Mysterious Deaths of 6 Children.

Which Cough Syrup Is Linked to Child Deaths?

The syrup implicated in these incidents contains Dextromethorphan Hydrobromide. Preliminary reports suggest that the medicine may not have been suitable for children under four years old, as it is primarily indicated for adults. A central team from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has collected samples from affected areas in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh for urgent testing to confirm quality and safety. Child Deaths in Chhindwara: Madhya Pradesh Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla Denies Contamination of Cough Syrup in Mysterious Deaths of 6 Children.

Rajasthan Government Suspends Syrup Distribution

Following the incidents, the Rajasthan government banned over 20 batches of the syrup and froze their distribution. Officials reported that around 1.33 lakh bottles had already been administered to patients in the state, with over 8,200 bottles still stocked at SMS Hospital in Jaipur now barred from being prescribed. The Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation Ltd (RMSCL) also formed a three-member committee to investigate complaints regarding batches KL-25/147 and KL-25/148. All Kaysons Pharma syrup batches have been suspended pending test results.

Coldrif and Nextro-DS Syrups Banned in Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh, authorities have suspended the distribution of Coldrif and Nextro-DS syrups and multiple samples are being analysed after multiple child deaths and illnesses were reported in Chhindwara district. Health officials have warned parents not to administer these medicines to children and have emphasised strict monitoring of pediatric prescriptions in government health schemes.

Kaysons Pharma, the Jaipur-based manufacturer of the Rajasthan syrup, had previously been debarred for two years due to non-compliance with supply contracts. Rajasthan Drug Controller Ajay Phatak confirmed ongoing investigations, noting that a detailed report on the incidents is expected within five to six days.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India and India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 02, 2025 10:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).