World Bipolar Day 2020: How to Handle the Highs and Lows of Someone with Bipolar Disorder

Bipolar disorder (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

People living with bipolar disorder have a tough time sailing through it. The disorder affects all areas of their life, including their mood, energy, behaviour and attention level. And while there is no cure for bipolar disorder, many people with the disease end up living healthy lives, despite the challenges. However, if you are living with someone with bipolar disorder, giving them the right support is critical. Here are some action steps that will help your loved one cope better.

Help Them Stay Connected

The more they isolate themselves, the more is the risk of their mood changes going unnoticed. Lack of connection with others can put them at risk of a depressive episode. Staying connected with friends and family can play an essential role in keeping them energised.

Track Their Symptoms

Maintaining a daily log of mood thinking and behaviour, can be extremely useful. If you can track the mild symptoms, you may be able to decrease the intensity of a mood episode before it worsens. Look for signs such as lack of sleep, relationship conflict, substance use or seasonal changes. The more accurately you report these changes to the doctor, the higher are the chances of stabilising your mood.

Engage Coping Skills

Different coping skills can help reduce the risk of a major mood episode. These typically involve activities that help them feel calm, stay connected, practice healthy habits and engage in interests they love.

Establish a Routine

The best coping skill for preventing depression or mania is to establish a healthy routine. Help them get to a schedule of doing regular exercise, eating healthy, and going to bed on time. Also, schedule proper timings to connect to friends, family and going to the doctor for an appointment.

Develop a Crisis Plan

There may be times when the best routine or coping mechanism may not be enough. Create a plan with a list of people that you can contact in times of an emergency. You can also include a list of hotline numbers whom you can call when they experience psychotic symptoms.

If you are not sure where to start, go to health professionals who are trained to develop a treatment plan. Having a concrete plan can help them feel more in control of their disorder.