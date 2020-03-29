Risk of Suicide Decreases with Increase in Number of Mental Health Visit

World Mental Health. (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Ohio, March 29: Researchers after a new study have found that the risk of suicide is the highest among the youngsters that have mental health disorders like depression, schizophrenia, substance use, and bipolar disorder. But at the same time, the odds of suicide decreased among those who had more mental health visits within the 30 days before the suicide date.

Researchers compared the clinical profiles and mental health service patterns of children and adolescents who had died by suicide to see how they differed from the general population. The findings were published in JAMA Pediatrics. Mental Health Challenges Higher in Young Mothers: Study.

"To the best of our knowledge, no studies have examined the clinical profiles and health and mental health service utilization patterns prior to suicide for children and adolescents within the Medicaid population.

Understanding how health care utilization patterns of suicidal decedents differ from the general population is critical to target suicide prevention efforts," said lead researcher Cynthia Fontanella, an associate professor in the department of psychiatry and behavioral health at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center.

This population-based case-control study merged mortality data with U.S. Medicaid data from 16 states spanning all regions of the country and accounting for 65 per cent of the total child Medicaid population. The study looked at 910 youth aged 10-18 years who died by suicide between January 1, 2009, and December 31, 2013, compared to a control group of 6,346 youth that was matched based on gender, race, ethnicity, Medicaid eligibility category, state, and age.

For both groups, researchers examined health and behavioral health visits in the six-month period prior to the date of suicide. Associations between visits, clinical characteristics and suicide were examined. Clinical characteristics included psychiatric diagnoses such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, conduct disorders, depression, bipolar disorder, and other mood disorders, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia/psychosis, substance use, and other mental health disorders and chronic medical conditions such as diabetes, seizure disorders, cerebral palsy, asthma or cancer.

Fontanella further mentioned that the study found that 41 percent of youth who died by suicide had at least one mental health diagnosis in the six months prior to death, a finding similar to those of previous studies on adults."Our findings suggest that youths with psychiatric disorders, particularly mood disorders, schizophrenia, and substance use should be routinely assessed for suicide risk and receive high-intensity, evidence-based treatments for suicidality, such as cognitive behavioral therapy," Fontanella added. Joker’s Quote on Mental Illness Hits Home on World Mental Health Day 2019, Here’s Why.

In the United States, the suicide rate among people aged 10-24 years has increased by 50 percent since 1999. Suicide is currently the second leading cause of death in this age group, accounting for nearly 6,800 deaths in 2017."Suicide among young people is a major public health problem.

Based on our findings, we believe that implementing suicide screening protocols for youth enrolled in Medicaid - targeted on the basis of frequency of visits and psychiatric diagnoses - has the potential to decrease suicide rates," Fontanella said.