World Brain Tumour Day is observed annually on June 8 to raise awareness about the fatal condition and to improve detection. The day was first marked by the German Brain Tumour Association (Deutsche Hirntumorhilfe e.V.) in 2000 with an aim to draw global attention towards the disease and to encourage research into the topic. On World Brain Tumour Day 2021, let's know its date, history and significance.

World Brain Tumour Day 2021 Date:

As mentioned above, World Brain Tumour Day is observed every year on June 8. In 2021, this day falls on Tuesday. The year 2021 will mark the 21st anniversary of the observation. Scientists Acquaint New Methodology With Improved Treatment of Brain Tumours.

World Brain Tumour Day History:

Deutsche Hirntumorhilfe, a non-profit organisation founded in 1998 and have over 500 registered members from 14 nations, declared World Brain Tumour Day in 2000 as an international commemoration day. Since then, this day is celebrated annually on June 8 as a tribute to brain tumour patients and their families.

What is Brain Tumour Day?

According to the National Health Portal of India, a brain tumour is "unnecessary growth of cells when the body doesn’t require them is known as cancer. A brain tumour occurs when abnormal cells produce within any part of the brain. There are two main types of tumours namely, malignant and benign tumours."

A brain tumour can be a life-threatening disease but completely treatable. Some of the common treatments options include surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, anti-seizure medication, steroid treatment, etc.

