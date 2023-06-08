Every year, World Brain Tumour Day is observed on June 8 across the globe. The day aims to spread awareness and educate people about brain tumours. Brain tumours are abnormal growths, cancerous or non-cancerous masses of abnormal cells in the brain. The day highlights the need for early detection of the ailment so that people can opt for treatment options. Regular check-ups, advanced imaging, and awareness about enhanced early detection can keep people in the long run. Brain tumours are not dependent on age, which means they can happen to anyone, be it young kids, adults or aged people. However, young kids and older adults are the most vulnerable. Scroll down to learn more about World Brain Tumour Day 2023 date, history and significance of the day. New Drug Delays Progression of Deadly Brain Cancer.

World Brain Tumour Day 2023 Date

World Brain Tumour Day 2023 will be celebrated on Thursday, June 8.

World Brain Tumour Day History

The German Brain Tumour Association, known as Deutsche Hirntumorhilfe, celebrated World Brain Tumour Day for the first time in the year 2000. The day is aimed at spreading awareness and educating the masses about brain tumours and the need for early detection. Deutsche Hirntumorhilfe was founded in 1998 with more than 500 registered members across different countries. The nonprofit organisation provides support to the patients and their family members besides scientists and health professionals. Uzbeki Boy with 4-cm-long Brain Tumour Undergoes 'Redo Surgery' at Noida Hospital.

World Brain Tumour Day Significance

World Brain Tumor Day is celebrated annually on June 8 across the world as a tribute to all brain tumour patients and their families. The common symptoms include severe headaches, blurred vision, loss of balance, confusion and seizures. In some cases, there may be no symptoms. Unfortunately, the condition is not preventable, but early diagnosis helps in the treatment. The day is a perfect opportunity to unify people and motivate them to support the fight against brain tumours. A lot of people remain ignorant of the cause of this health hazard. Hence this day holds great significance in making people aware of the condition.

