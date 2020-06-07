World Food Safety Day 2020: Hacks to Keep Your Fruit and Vegetables Fresh For Longer!

Vegetable. (Photo Credits: Pexels)

You might like to stock up your fridge with produces twice a week, but there can be nothing worse than loading up during your trip to the fruit and vegetable market. When you hoard on food items, you may forget about your goodies, only to find them wilting in the crisper drawer weeks later. But if you would want to save your trip to the market, you would want to buy everything in bulk. So how do you keep your produce fresher? Follow these tips.

Store Ethylene Producing Foods Separately

A few fruit and veggies produce the gas ethylene as they ripen that can prematurely ripen other foods that are sensitive to the gas. Therefore, keep ethylene-producing foods separate from ethylene-sensitive foods. Store your, bananas, mangoes, plums, and tomatoes in a different rack than your apples, broccoli, leafy greens, and watermelon. Stocking Up on Fruit and Vegetables During Lockdown? First Spinach Then Cabbage, Here is The Order in Which You Should Use Up Your Produce Before They Go Bad!

Do not Keep Onions and Potatoes in The Fridge

Keep potatoes, onions, and tomatoes in any cool, dry place. Never store them in the fridge as it will ruin their flavour. First, store unripe fruit and veggies like peaches, plums, mangoes, melons, and bananas on the counter. Move them to the fridge once they are ripe. Here's How Eating Leftover Food Could Be Damaging Your Health.

Store Herbs and Citrus Fruits in Bags

Store salad greens and herbs in bags sealed tightly. Citrus fruits such as oranges, lemons, and limes, will be fine for up to a week in a cool place, away from direct sunlight, but you can lengthen their lives by storing them in the fridge in a perforated plastic bag. Produces such as carrots, lettuce, and broccoli start to wilt quickly, so place these in separate plastic bags in the crisper.

Wash Appropriately

Do not wash berries until right before you're ready to eat them to discourage mould growth. If you like to clean and cut produces, store them in covered glass containers to keep the moisture out. Can Eating From A Food Truck Make You Sick?

Make a list of your produces before you head to the market so that you only buy what you need. If you notice any rotten produce, compost it immediately before it spoils the rest of the food.