Stocking Up on Fruit and Vegetables During Lockdown? First Spinach Then Cabbage, Here is The Order in Which You Should Use Up Your Produce Before They Go Bad!

Green Leafy Vegetables (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Even if you are home during the lockdown, you must be trying to limit your exposure to the outside world by stocking on groceries, so you do not have to step out frequently. Instead of going to the supermarket three days a week, you are now filling up produces for ten days. But when you are storing the fruits and vegetables in the refrigerator, you must take the respiration rate in an account. For instance, your broccoli and leafy greens need to go to your meals first. You can then use up your cabbage and sweet potatoes and other veggies with skin. Here's all you need to know about the respiration rate.

What is The Respiration Rate?

As a result of a natural process called respiration, plants start to lose nutrients from the moment they are picked. Respiration is the process in which a plant converts glucose into water and carbon dioxide using energy. Without glucose, the plant will wilt.

All fruits and vegetables have different respiration rates. So, when you store produce, your goal should be to reduce the respiration rate to preserve the shelf-life of fruits and vegetables. The more is the time to cook, the more nutrients will produce use to stay alive.

Respiration Rates of Common Fruit and Vegetables

As a thumb rule, first, finish up the produce that does not have skin. Eat your broccoli and spinach and observe what is going on in your fridge. Notice how fast the veggies go bad and use them up accordingly. You need to use up the produces with high respiration rate first and then move on to moderate and then low.

Very Low: Dried fruits, dates, vegetables, and nuts

Low: Apple, beet, garlic, grapes, onion, papaya, potato, sweet potato, watermelon

Moderate: Banana, cabbage, carrot, cucumber, lettuce, nectarine, peach, pear, pepper, potato, radish and tomato

High: Carrot, cauliflower, lima beans, and radish

Very High: Bean sprouts, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, green onions, kale, and okra

Extremely High: Mushroom, peas, spinach and sweet corn

Bottomline: There is no one right way to plan a meal, but if you have a fridge full of food, taking respiration rate into account may be an excellent way to ensure you get the most of what you bought.