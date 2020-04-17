World Hemophilia Day 2020 Myths and Facts: From 'Outgrowing Haemophilia' to 'Clotting Factor VIII', Here Are Things About the Blood Disorder You Should Know Of

World Hemophilia Day 2020 Myths and Facts (Photo Credits: Piqsels and file image)

World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH) that works towards awareness of blood disorders and on April 17 World Hemophilia Day is observed. The day is dedicated to spreading awareness about the blood disorder, Hemophilia that causes the blood in our body to not clot normally. A body that is not able to clot blood properly it causes excessive bleeding. Your body can bleed for a longer duration of time and it can be both external and internal. This can occur after an injury or damage and symptoms usually involve bruises, joint pain and swelling. Sometimes people may have unexplained bleeding and blood in urine or stool. However, due to lack of awareness, a lot of myths about haemophilia lingers around. Let's take a look at some common myths and facts about the blood disorder. World Hemophilia Day 2020 Date: History and Significance of the Day Dedicated to this Rare Blood Disorder.

Myth: People with Haemophilia Bleed to Death By a Cut

This is not true. People having haemophilia do not bleed fountains and they do not bleed faster than others it s just that people with the disorder bleed for a long period of time because it is difficult for the body to form blood clots. The scary thing about Haemophilia are joint, muscle bleeds and internal bleeds. Usually, compression and elevation (or R.I.C.E) treatments help. Internal organs bleeding can be extremely dangerous.

Myth: Only Men Are Haemophiliacs

Males are at a higher risk of having Haemophilia because they have one X and one Y chromosome (XY) while females have two X chromosomes (XX). However, women can be “silent carriers” and in rare cases, a girl child born to a father with haemophilia and a mother who is a carrier can have the disorder.

Myth: Hemophilia can be outgrown or become mild over time.

Haemophilia is a bleeding disorder that is caused because of the lack of an essential blood-clotting protein. A person will always have the same level of factor deficiency they were born with.

Myth: All forms of haemophilia involve a deficiency in clotting factor VIII

While Hemophilia A (Classical Hemophilia and Factor VIII Deficiency Hemophilia) which is the most common type is caused by a deficiency in clotting factor VIII. But another type which is Hemophilia B which is also known as, Christmas Disease and Factor IX Deficiency Hemophilia is caused by a deficiency in factor IX. That is not it, Hemophilia C is caused by a lack in factor XI.

Haemophilia Treatment includes injections of a clotting factor or plasma and it is important to get medically tested by the doctors who will then tell you if you have the disorder. This World Hemophilia Day, we urge you to not give in to any kinds of false information about the disease.