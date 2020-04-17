World Hemophilia Day 2020 Date: History and Significance of the Day Dedicated to this Rare Blood Disorder

World Hemophilia Day 2020 Date (Photo Credits: Wiki Commons and File Image)

Haemophilia is a disorder that hampers the ability of the blood to clot is severely reduced, causing the sufferer to bleed severely. A part of a series of serious blood disorders that affects millions of people worldwide. Organizations like the World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH) work on increasing awareness of these disorders. This is the reason that April 17 is celebrated as World Hemophilia Day every year. This commemoration holds great significance not only in the lives of those who suffer from haemophilia but also a means for doctors and medical professionals to increase awareness of this prevalent disorder. World Haemophilia Day: Causes, Symptoms And Treatment of This Inherited Blood Disorder.

When is World Hemophilia Day celebrated?

As mentioned, World Hemophilia Day is commemorated on April 17 every year. This celebration serves as a podium to bring forth haemophilia and other blood disorders that have been affecting far more people than we know.

Significance of World Haemophilia Day

Haemophilia and other blood disorders can be a common issue that millions suffer from, with varying levels of seriousness. However, the fact that almost 75% people live their lives without knowing that they may have this disorder is a startling fact that brings to light the lack of awareness and the need for significant conversations to be started on this topic. This is exactly what is done every year on World Hemophilia Day.

How is World Hemophilia Day celebrated?

The commemoration of World Hemophilia Day was started by WFH as a means of raising awareness and opening conversations on the prevalence of blood disorders that can negatively impact thousands of lives. Considering the genetic inheritance of this disorder, it becomes immensely important to be aware and get timeline tests to confirm if it has affected you or your loved ones. And for those who have been diagnosed, managing this disorder and openly talking about it becomes much easier with the increasing awareness.

As we prepare to celebrate this World Hemophilia Day 2020, we hope that you educate yourself, as well as your family and friends about this not-so-rare health issue that turns out to be fatal for some and causes life-altering effects for others. The more we know about these blood disorders, the simpler managing it becomes. Here's wishing everyone a Happy World Hemophilia Day!