World Malaria Day 2020 Date, Theme and Significance: Raising Awareness about A Disease That Affects Over Three Billion People Every Year

World Malaria Day 2020 (File Image)

Malaria continues to be a threat to more than 3.3 billion people worldwide. Particularly common in developing countries like Africa and India, malaria impacted at least 228 million people in 2018 alone. In efforts to spread awareness about this deadly disease, the World Health Organisation marked April 25 as World Malaria Day. On this day, WHO plans a dedicated event that increases awareness on the symptoms, treatment and widespread effect of malaria, its causes and prevention. It is one of eight official global public health campaigns currently marked by the World Health Organization and is immensely important. Here is what you need to know about World Malaria Day.

When is World Malaria Day?

World Malaria Day is observed on April 25 every year and is a day dedicated to spreading awareness and educating people on the spread of malaria, its source and transmission source, treatment, and prevention. The WHO's decision-making body, the World Health Assembly in its 60th session in May 2007 established the commemoration of World Malaria Day. How to Prevent Mosquito Bites: Foods to Eat That Repel the Bugs.

How is World Malaria Day celebrated?

On this day, the focus is mainly on spreading awareness and providing education and understanding of malaria. Plus, more information is laid out regarding implementations of national malaria-control strategies. It includes community-based activities to control and treatment in the affected areas. The first World Malaria Day was celebrated in 2008 with an initial theme of Malaria: A disease without borders. Ever since, every year has had a theme in focus. Mosquito Repellents: 8 Natural Kitchen Ingredients to Drive Out the Blood-Sucking Insects and Prevent Dengue, Malaria.

What is World Malaria Day 2020 Theme?

The theme of this year’s World Malaria Day celebration is ‘Zero malaria starts with me’. These initiatives have played a key role in reducing the cases of malaria worldwide and making the required medicines and treatment options accessible to those who tackle this disease year on year. Places in Your House Where Mosquitoes Love to Hide.

The various efforts taken by WHO, NGOs and activists alike has resulted in a 40% decline in the number of malaria-related deaths. Though the WHO and various organizations are continually fighting this, in recent years the progress has been stagnant. It, therefore, is important than ever to increase awareness and turn to preventive measures to curb this disease in 2020. The fact that the most common anti-malarial drug is now a prime component in the treatment of COVID-19, it is an added motivator to reduce the cases of malaria.