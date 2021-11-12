Every year 'World Pneumonia Day 2021' is observed on November 12, all over the world. The day was initiated by the United Nations (UN) on November 12, 2009. Pneumonia is a serious respiratory disease that causes lung infection. Pneumonia causes the lungs to swell and sometimes fill with water. Acute Respiratory infection, Pneumonia is the leading cause of infectious disease deaths in children worldwide, taking life every 39 seconds yet the dangers of pneumonia are ignored. Know All About the Life-Threatening Disease We Need to Fight Together.

What Is Pneumonia?

Pneumonia is a microbial infection that affects the lungs. It is caused by microbes such as bacteria and fungus that causes inflammation in the lungs. The main cause of pneumonia is a bacteria called Streptococcus pneumoniae, which affects the respiratory system. If it is not treated in time, it can be fatal. Pneumonia can also be caused by staying cold, eating or drinking extremely cold items.

Pneumonia Symptoms

High fever & chills.

Since it is an inflammatory disease, the germs attack the air sacs of the lungs. As their number increases, breathing becomes difficult.

Feeling of pain in the chest.

Difficulty in breathing can result in poor oxygen supply to the brain, which can lead to hallucinations.

Sweating can also occur with chills.

Low energy level and feeling tired.

Headache, excessive thirst.

Excessive sweating and urination.

Dryness of mouth and eyes.

Swelling in the lungs.

Bleeding with mucus.

Weakness.

Treatment of Pneumonia usually includes medication to treat the symptoms of pneumonia. These medicines work as fever reducers or as pain relievers and the doctor may prefer antibiotics, antiviral agents or antibacterial drugs. The treatment is generally decided on the basis of age, overall health, medical history and severity of pneumonia. Patients are advised to take complete rest along with drinking plenty of fluids to stay hydrated so as to boost immunity. In some cases, hospitalization is required for quick and rapid recovery from pneumonia through administration of intravenous antibiotics and fluids.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 12, 2021 01:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).