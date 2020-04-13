Your Nails can Harbour Germs, Here's How to Keep Them Clean to Prevent Being Infected of COVID-19

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Piixabay)

You are leaving no stone unturned to wash and sanitise your hands to keep them germ-free. But none of them will really work to catch the novel coronavirus infection if you do not sanitise your nails. Yes, you heard that, right! Your nails can harbour bacteria and germs, and if you are a nail biter, those germs can transfer to your mouth. And as you know, transfer of germs from the hands to the mouth is the easiest way to contract any infection. Here are a few tips to keep your nails germ-free.

Soak Nails in Soapy Water

Sure, you are spending a lot of time washing your hands, but while you do it, you also need to ensure that you are getting rid of the germs under your nails. While soap and water can take care of this, soaking your hands under soapy water with a few lemon slices in it can be the best way to kill germs. Did you know that lemon is a natural disinfectant? Coronavirus Precautions: Hand Sanitizer vs Hand Washing, Which Is a Better Option to Protect Against COVID-19?

Paint Your Nails

Painting your names might sound irrelevant, but a fresh manicure can go a long way to make you less likely to bite your nails and transfer bacteria to your mouth. So, keeping your nails painted can be extremely helpful. Right Way to Wash Hands for Kids: From Fun YouTube Dance Routines to Positive Reinforcement, Here's How To Teach Children About Hygiene during COVID-19 Outbreak.

Keep Your Nails Short

Keeping your nails short can be a great way to prevent bacteria and germs from accumulating underneath. Care for your cuticles and rub a moisturising lotion in your hand. You can also mix it with lotion for your whole hand. The moisturiser will help soothe the inflammation if you are a nail biter. COVID-19 Hygiene Habits: Can Using a Hand Cream to Combat Dry Skin Reduce the Effectiveness of a Hand Sanitiser?

Make a conscious effort of not putting your hands on your face. Put your nails away from pricking any pimples of itching. Nail-biting is a definite no!