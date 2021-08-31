Mumbai, August 31: With an aim to help employees cope up with burnout and stress and help them remain sane, several firms have come up with unique ways to encourage work-life balance for their employees. In a similar move, Zerodha, India's largest brokerage platform, announced Rs 10 lakh and one month salary as a reward for its employees to stay fit and healthy.

In a series of tweets, Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath stated that the COVID-19 induced lockdown, like everywhere in the world, had many impacts on his team’s health for which Kamath and his team came up with a unique idea. To encourage all employees to keep a fitness goal, Kamath asked all the Zerodha employees to set a 12 month ‘get health’ target and update the progress every month to ensure accountability. Nike Lays Focus on Mental Health, Closes Offices for a Week To Give Employees Time To Rest and Recover.

Kamath said that to further increase employee participation, the firm announced that everyone who reaches the goal will get a 1-month salary as bonus and 1 lucky draw for Rs 10 lakh, adding that the transformation stories were super inspiring & pushing others to take action as well.

Take a Look at the tweets by Nithin Kamath:

Post the first lockdown, like everywhere, our team @zerodhaonline as a whole was probably the unhealthiest ever, due to the lack of physical activity, work-life imbalance, bad diet, & more. We thought of a way to nudge the team to get healthy and the results are phenomenal. 1/3 — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) August 28, 2021

The transformation stories are super inspiring & pushing others to take action as well. We also have proof that getting healthy improves professional performance as well. Our Get Healthy program will now run permanently. Sharing to seed the idea among fellow entrepreneurs. 3/3 — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) August 28, 2021

"Post the first lockdown, like everywhere, our team as a whole was probably the unhealthiest ever, due to the lack of physical activity, work-life imbalance, bad diet, & more. We thought of a way to nudge the team to get healthy and the results are phenomenal", he said in one of his tweets. In another tweet, he said that this 'Get Healthy' program will now run permanently. Child and Youth Mental Health Problems Have Doubled During COVID-19: Study.

"We also have proof that getting healthy improves professional performance as well. Our Get Healthy program will now run permanently. Sharing to seed the idea among fellow entrepreneurs", he tweeted. The initiative of laying emphasis on health and fitness by Kamath earned laurels by netizens calling it pathbreaking, both for health and wealth creation, thus setting up a new trend in entrepreneurship.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2021 09:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).