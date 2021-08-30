Oregon, August 30: Focus on mental health has now become more mainstream. Good mental health is necessary for every individual, especially employees, for better productivity at their workplaces. In a bid to promote and encourage the importance of mental health, Nike, the global apparel and shoe company, is making efforts to avoid employee burnout and stress. The firm announced that it will close its corporate offices for the week so employees can enjoy additional time off to rest and recover. Employees of the sportswear giant, which has its headquarters near Beaverton, a City in Oregon in the US, celebrated the firm's decision.

Matt Marrazzo, a senior manager at Nike, posted on his LinkedIn page “It’s not just a ‘week off’ for the team ... It’s an acknowledgment that we can prioritize mental health and still get work done.” Marrazzo said, "Nike HQ is also powering down for a full week off starting next Monday. Our senior leaders are all sending a clear message: Take the time to unwind, destress and spend time with your loved ones. Do not work". Child and Youth Mental Health Problems Have Doubled During COVID-19: Study.

According to a report, Liz Tippett, an associate professor at the University of Oregon School of Law stated that it is a good move by companies. He said it’s important to recognize the role mental health plays for workers and worker well-being.

In May, reports quoted Nike saying that it would bring employees back to its headquarters in Beaverton in September with a “3-2 flexible work model” which allows employees to work remotely up to two days a week. The World Health Organization (WHO) in 2019 had recognized workplace burnout as an ‘occupational phenomenon.’ This meant workers could seek medical help for something other than an illness or health condition.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 30, 2021 11:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).