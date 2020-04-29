Hibachi Goth: Ghostcraft’s Vegas Adventure

LX Xander (Photo Credits: File Photo)

LX Xander, founder & CEO of LA-based production house & artist development company Ghostcraft Music, is about 50% wisdom and 50% ridiculous, quotable soundbites. Some of the things that come out of his mouth are so absurd, most would assume they’ve misheard him. His comrades are similarly radical. Described by his peers & clients as an actual genius, King Wizard is wildly eccentric, often seen sporting a full length robe, various sparkling pieces of jewelry and a tiny golden crown on his head. He speaks mainly in proverbs. Oliver Harvey, with braces over his shoulders and a black cowboy hat, is a little more reserved; but when engaged, he will happily offer industry insight that would have any artist scrambling for their notebook.

They’ve earned their audaciousness, however; the Ghostcraft team have contributed to a host of prestigious projects that have included major artists such as Future, Snoop Dogg, Royce Da 5’9, Hopsin, Rick Ross, Gucci Mane & Crooked I and have worked with companies like Warner, VH1, WorldStar, FOX, Island Records, VICE, Cleopatra Records & Schubert Music Publishing. As far as the future goes, they are keen to tell me about upcoming records they cut with the Republic-signed Baby Goth, who recently appeared on the Birds of Prey soundtrack.

“Baby’s voice just sounds incredible on record,” LX Xander gushes. “As soon as I pulled up the files back at the studio, I was like ‘holy shit, this sounds GORGEOUS’. She requires very little mixing compared to most artists.” “Getting the vocal was pretty challenging, actually,” begins Oliver Harvey, his eyes glazing over as he recalls. “We drove out to Vegas from Los Angeles so we could track with her in person, but the session she had scheduled fell through and by the time we found out, we were already in Vegas.” He laughs to himself, “We ended up recording her in her friend’s garage - and it was wild, because her homies ran a pull-up hibachi takeout business from their driveway, so we’re in there tracking vocals while they’re frying up people’s orders right outside the door.”

“There was this fucking dog that absolutely would not shut up, I don’t know why it was upset,” LX chimes in. “You can hear it barking on the takes. Luckily I was able to cut out most of it, so you can’t really hear it on the final record.” “I actually remember having to urgently type up a contract for that deal at 4am at a house party in London,” adds King Wizard. Oliver tells me that Ghostcraft team member Alyun (“she’s like a tiny asian Bjork”) also played a key role, not only engineering the session, but helping to set up the feature. “Baby was LX’s contact, but Alyun kind of made it happen. She’s a real one.”

You can find out more about Ghostcraft on their official website, ghostcraftmusic.com.

Instagram:

@lxxander.thegr8

@ghostcraftmusic

@iamkingwizard

@bigpapaharvey

@babygoth

@itsalyun