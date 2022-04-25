Child immunity doesn't develop as quickly as adults and therefore kids are more vulnerable to various infections. Malaria is one such infectious disease that affects children and adults alike. You will be surprised to know that globally about 86% of malaria deaths have been seen in children under 5 years of age. It is necessary to recognize the symptoms of malaria in children soon and treat it in time. Malaria is caused by the introduction of sporozoites (a type of parasite) into a person through Anopheles mosquitoes. Like adults, children can also be affected by the bites of these mosquitoes. Also, malaria is rarely transmitted from person to person. Malaria Prevention: 7 Home Remedies to Stay Safe from the Mosquito-Borne Disease.

What Is Malaria and How Does It Spread?

Malaria is caused by a parasite that enters the human body through the bite of Anopheles mosquitoes. After this, it reaches the liver through the blood. These parasites are known as sporozoites. After reaching the liver, they mature and produce merozoites, another form of the parasite. These parasites then enter the bloodstream and infect red blood cells. World Malaria Day 2022 Date, Theme, History & Significance: All You Need To Know About the Mosquito-Borne Disease.

How to Protect Your Children From Malaria?

If you are planning to travel away with your child, consult a doctor beforehand, who can give you some anti-malarial medication to be taken before you travel.

Keep the house clean so that mosquitoes do not breed.

Clean out any stagnant water in or around your house.

Use mosquito repellent liquid or cream.

Dress the child in full clothes before going out, so that the child's body is well covered.

Whenever children go outside to play, apply mosquito repellent cream on their bodies.

Fix a mosquito net around kids' beds before sleeping.

If your child develops a fever or headache after the trip, contact a doctor. Apart from this, also contact the doctor if a normal fever lasts for one to two days or if the fever is persistent and does not subside even after giving medicine. Malaria may seem like a serious disease, but if treated in time, its danger can be avoided. Malaria can be tackled in time with the right treatment.

(This article is written for informative purposes only and shouldn’t be substituted for professional advice. Laws related to the subject discussed in the article may vary according to region.)

