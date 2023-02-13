Dr. Sanyasi Naidu Dadi holds a doctorate degree from Geo-Engineering Department of Andhra University in India, as well as a Master of Applications (M.C.A) and Master of Science in Computer Science from the University of North America in Fairfax, VA, USA. Published numerous articles in the world's top Geographic Information System and Information System journals such as Springer . He served as a reviewer for Elsevier journals such as Egyptian Journal of Aquatic Research and Journal of Hydrology: Regional Studies.

In the early 2000, he began his career as a software developer, Dr. Dadi has been developed, implement, and optimize complex technology solutions for a wide range of stakeholders.

Dr. Dadi's contributions to the IT field and his publications in international journals aimed at technical audiences. Dr. Dadi's articles have gained traction with audiences in the tech space and beyond due to a unique combination of deep industry knowledge and the ability to make information accessible to the average reader. Dr. Dadi received a NESA ENVIRONMENTALIST OF THE YEAR AWARD 2021 in addition to his formal education. Dr. Dadi hopes to continue pushing the boundaries of IT and computer science in the coming years. He enjoys the opportunity to share his findings with colleagues, tech enthusiasts, and anyone else who may benefit from his research and help to expand the potential of IT work.

Q1) When did you start your current research/work on the research topic? Please describe the focus of the research as well and please be specific?

Dadi: I started research in geospatial technology in 2012 with Geo engineering department, Andhra University. The focus of my research is the use of satellite remote sensing, geographic information systems (GIS), and global positioning systems (GPS) in monitoring and managing natural disasters. It seems that the research includes case studies examining the use of remote sensing, GIS, and GPS in the management of various types of disasters, including cyclones, coastal erosion, and industrial disasters. Also, my research on-point focus is the development and use of a system called Hydrospatial Analysis Information System (HAIS) for the spatial analysis and assessment of groundwater quantity and distribution. The research also compares the performance of HAIS to other software tools for groundwater analysis in terms of processing time and memory occupation.

Q2) Why did you start your current research? Please be specific and give any relevant dates/years.

What motivated you?

Dadi: As a resident of India, I have always been concerned about the issue of declining groundwater levels in some parts of the country. In my home region, access to clean drinking water and sufficient water for agriculture has always been a challenge, and I have seen first-hand the impact that this can have on communities and the environment. However, it wasn't until I learned more about the challenges faced by some parts of the country with low levels of groundwater that I became motivated to try and find a solution to this pressing problem. It is indeed the case that some parts of India have low levels of groundwater resources, which can be a challenge for meeting the water needs of the population for drinking and agriculture. Over-extraction of groundwater, inadequate rainfall, and climate change are among the factors that have contributed to declining groundwater levels in certain parts of the country.

Q3) What were you doing before you started your current research?

Dadi: After completing my undergraduate studies, I decided to pursue a master’s degree, with a focus on using information and communication technologies I was a senior full stack web developer My expertise extends to various industries, including insurance, human resources, and logistics, and I have a proven track record of success in my field

Q4) If your childhood or early family life has informed your choice in terms of your life as a researcher/scientist and/or the focus of that work, please let us know of any common themes?

Dadi: As the son of a food and adulteration inspector in Andhra Pradesh, India, my father has always emphasised the impact of contamination and pollution on human health and the environment, including specific health risks associated with consuming contaminated water. He has taught me about the ways in which the environment can affect human life and the earth as a whole." By researching the types of contamination present in ground level water sources in the region. It relates to ground level water resources, is to identify the sources of contamination and pollution in the region. Understanding the causes of these issues can help policymakers and community leaders develop strategies for mitigating or eliminating them, which can protect the health of those who rely on ground level water sources for drinking, cooking, and other daily needs.

Q5) Please describe those who will be helped by your work; please describe type of industry/person, locations, any other “goals” you have for the work you did in your research paper?

Dadi: My research would be of benefit to a variety of industries and individuals working in the field of natural disaster management and water resource management. This includes government agencies, non-profit organisations, private companies, and researchers and academics working in related fields. The research will be particularly relevant for individuals and organisations working in regions prone to natural disasters, such as cyclones, coastal erosion, and industrial accidents, or in regions with low levels of groundwater resources and challenges in meeting the water needs of the population for drinking and agriculture. The implementation of this system not only improves the performance and efficiency of the clients but also optimises the use of network resources for the benefit of all stakeholders.

Q6) The focus of your research paper is, as we know, unique.

Dadi: This research report is unique because it focuses on the use of geospatial technologies, specifically satellite remote sensing, GIS, and GPS, in monitoring and managing natural disasters. The report addresses an important issue in disaster management and provides new information on how these technologies can be utilised to mitigate the impact of natural disasters. The report's research strategy, which focuses on creating public awareness, improving capacity-building and resilience, and implementing technology-driven disaster management strategies, aligns with the report's overall goals and allows for an efficient execution of the research. Additionally, the report examines the use of geospatial technologies in the management of different types of natural disasters using case studies, and includes research on the development and use of Hydrospatial Analysis Information System (HAIS) as a new solution for spatial analysis and assessment of groundwater quantity and distribution. The report provides detailed information on the performance of HAIS compared to other software tools, its requirements, and specifications, as well as its advantages and disadvantages.

Q9) Please tell us any obstacles that you faced in your research work ?

Dadi: Difficulty in accessing and analysing water quantity data due to the complexity of text-formatted databases.HAIS being limited to geometries built from nodes and straight lines, lacking support for splines and surfaces.

Q10) How people can connect with you?

Dadi: Anyone can reach out to me through email: sany2016d@gmail.com.

Q11) Please let us know of any plans you have for the future.?

Dadi: It is with the utmost conviction that I, Dr. Sanyasi Naidu (Dadi), a preeminent and accomplished lead developer in the esteemed field of information technology, and a servant of the highly reputable Dataquest Corp, Branchburg, NJ 08876, present myself as a candidate for the coveted opportunity to continue my professional pursuits in the realm of geo-engineering within the United States, I can unequivocally state that my expertise in identifying and managing underground water resources, would be of inestimable value to the United States, and would have a transformative effect on the well-being of American society. My contributions will undoubtedly sustain the United States in science and technology, further solidifying its position as a global leader