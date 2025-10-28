Noida, October 28: Delhi is gearing up for an artificial rain experiment through cloud seeding to bring temporary relief from its hazardous air pollution. The operation is being led by IIT Kanpur and aims to trigger rainfall between October 28 and 30 to help wash away harmful pollutants choking the capital’s skies. The aircraft for cloud seeding in Delhi has taken off from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, ANI reported.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta confirmed that all preparations for the cloud seeding operation are complete after a successful test run in the Burari area. With favourable cloud conditions predicted later this week, aircraft equipped with cloud-seeding chemicals will disperse substances like silver iodide and salt into the atmosphere to stimulate rainfall. Delhi Prepares for ‘Artificial Rain’ in Burari, Cloud Seeding Plane Headed From Kanpur to National Capital (Watch Video).

Aircraft for Cloud Seeding in Delhi Takes Off From Kanpur

#WATCH | Aircraft for cloud seeding in Delhi has taken off from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. (Video Source: IIT Kanpur media cell) pic.twitter.com/hxhMQLvMPk — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2025

What Is Cloud Seeding?

Cloud seeding is the process of generating artificial rainfall by introducing specific particles, such as iodide crystals or salt-based compounds, into moisture-laden clouds. The trial in Delhi will be conducted to tackle the crisis of air pollution. Particles introduced into the clouds are dispersed through aircraft, causing smaller cloud droplets to condense into larger raindrops, which can potentially lead to precipitation.

How Does Artificial Rain Reduce Pollution Levels?

Artificial rain, or cloud seeding, helps clean the air by forcing clouds to produce rainfall that washes away pollutants. When rain falls, it carries tiny particles of dust, smoke, and harmful chemicals down to the ground, reducing the concentration of PM2.5 and PM10 in the air, the fine particles that make it hard to breathe. This natural “washing” effect can temporarily clear the smog and make the air feel fresher. Delhi Air Pollution: Artificial Rain Planned in National Capital Around October 29 to Clean Air, Says CM Rekha Gupta.

However, experts note that silver iodide, though generally safe in trace amounts, could cause mild respiratory or skin irritation in sensitive individuals. For people with asthma or chronic lung disease, even slight exposure might aggravate symptoms.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2025 03:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).