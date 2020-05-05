Can You Grow Tomatoes From a Tomato? Here's How to Easily Grow This Plant at Home During Lockdown (Watch Video)

Tomato Plant (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

No vegetable garden is complete without a tomato plant. Tomatoes are an important part of any balanced diet due to its nutritional value. As people across countries are in self-isolation with a limited supply of groceries, many of them are trying to grow their own veggies and herbs at homes. And one of the main questions asked pertaining to vegetables is about tomatoes. Most of them want to know 'Can tomatoes be grown from tomatoes?' So we bring to you how you can grow ripe and juicy tomatoes from the ones who have at home. How to Grow Vegetables at Home in Quarantine? From Mint to Spinach, 5 Veggies And Herbs You Can Grow Easily During Lockdown (Watch Videos)

The seeds present in the store-bought tomatoes are ready to germinate. The seeds inside a tomato generally have the capacity to grow into a plant, but the temperature matters. The seedling won't survive in extreme temperature. Hence, take the seeds out of the tomato and remove the gel surrounding it. Keep them wrapped in a damp towel under a plastic cover to hold in moisture. Keep a steady watch on the seeds of a week and then the roots will emerge. How to Grow Vegetables From Leftovers? From Green Onions to Lettuce, 5 Veggies And Herbs That Can be Grown at Home Easily (Watch Videos)

How to Grow Tomatoes From Tomato:

Tomatoes are warm-loving plants so ensure they are kept in places where they get enough sunlight. Also, ensure the soil you use is free of fungi and other microbial activity because the seeds won't be able to tolerate it. Once, the plant is grown, the roots are strong enough to fight external facts. But, until then tomatoes have to be potted in a place where it gets enough sunlight and is water regularly. A ripe cherry tomato will come off its stem very easily so you need not worry about it during harvesting. Happy gardening, peeps!