The 72nd Miss Universe pageant - Miss Universe 2023 - will be held at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador, on 18 November 2023 (November 19, 6.30 am IST onwards in India). This annual commemoration is an important event that garners global attention, where beauty queens from several countries compete for the crown and partake in several challenges to reach this stage. Contestants from eighty-four countries and territories will compete in Miss Universe 2023, and people are sure to tune in for the Miss Universe 2023 Live Stream to catch all the actions live, one last time. Various unique things make Miss Universe 2023 extra special. From the Debut of Miss Universe Pakistan 2023 - Erica Robin, to the competition favourites - Miss Universe Thailand 2023 - Anntonia Porsild- and Michelle Dee - Miss Universe Philippines 2023, going head to head in the finals, the Miss Universe 2023 Pageant is sure to a drama-filled affair. Meet Transgender and Mother Candidates Competing in 72nd Miss Universe Beauty Pageant.

When is Miss Universe 2023?

The 72nd Miss Universe Pageant is being hosted in El Salvador, and the final event - Miss Universe 2023 - will be conducted on November 18 (November 19, 6.30 am IST onwards). As per tradition, the entire event will be telecasted live from El Salvador and is sure to be witnessed by millions worldwide.

Miss Universe 2023 Live Stream Details

Every year, the Miss Universe Pageant is live-streamed by millions of fashion enthusiasts across the world. Since Miss Universe 2023 will be conducted in El Salvador, the event can be witnessed in a LiveStream on Miss Universe’s official YouTube channel and X account starting at 6:30 am on November 19, as per Indian Standard Time. Miss Universe 2023: Shweta Sharda, The Indian Beauty Queen Redefined Fashion Trends With Her Bold Choices.

Miss Universe 2023 Live Stream Link

Various things set the Miss Universe 2023 competition apart from the previous versions of this event. For the first time since 1957, the Miss Universe Organization allowed the participation of married women and women with children to compete in the pageant.

