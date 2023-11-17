Shweta Sharda, the proud representative of India at the prestigious Miss Universe 2023 pageant, emerges as a beacon of talent, grace, and determination in the global beauty arena. Hailing from Chandigarh, this 22-year-old model and accomplished dancer stands poised to showcase India's rich cultural heritage and contemporary elegance on the international stage. Shweta Sharda Wins Miss Diva Universe 2023 Beauty Pageant (View Pics & Watch Video).

Who Is Shweta Sharda Representing India at Miss Universe 2023 Pageant?

Shweta's journey to the Miss Universe platform is marked by dedication and resilience. At the age of sixteen, she shifted to Mumbai with her mother, embarking on a path to pursue her dreams in the world of glamour and entertainment. Her academic pursuits led her to complete her undergraduate studies at the Indira Gandhi National Open University, nurturing both her academic acumen and her fervor for the performing arts.

Shweta Sharda's Past Career

Renowned for her exceptional dancing prowess, Shweta Sharda is no stranger to the limelight. Her talent has graced the screens of popular reality television shows, including Dance Deewane, Dance Plus, and Dance India Dance. Beyond showcasing her skills on these esteemed platforms, she has earned accolades and opportunities, securing a coveted role as a choreographer on the show Jhalak Dikhlaja.

As India's representative in the 72nd Miss Universe contest, Shweta Sharda embodies a multifaceted persona, blending grace, intellect, and charisma. Her participation underscores not only her individual accomplishments but also her commitment to promoting India's diverse cultural heritage and her aspiration to be an ambassador for empowerment and inclusivity.

The Miss Universe 2023 pageant assumes a special significance in its history, embracing progressive changes that echo a commitment to evolution and inclusivity. Notably breaking barriers in this edition are Maria Camila Avella Montañez from Colombia and Michelle Cohn from Guatemala. These remarkable women, as mothers and married individuals, make history by participating in the pageant, championing diversity and broadening the narrative of beauty and empowerment. Shweta Sharda Swimsuit Round in Miss Universe 2023 Video: India's Beauty Queen Sets The Stage on Fire With Her Bold Walk.

Shweta Sharda At Preliminary Evening Gown Competition

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Diva (@missdivaorg)

Shweta Sharda For Miss Universe 2023 National Costume Show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Diva (@missdivaorg)

Shweta Sharda During Swimsuit Round

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Diva (@missdivaorg)

As Shweta Sharda graces the global stage representing India, her journey embodies the aspirations and dreams of countless young individuals across the nation. With her poise, talent, and commitment to positive change, she stands as an inspiring symbol of beauty, empowerment, and cultural representation. The Miss Universe 2023 pageant awaits, where Shweta Sharda's presence promises to illuminate the stage with India's vibrant essence and her own remarkable charisma.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2023 02:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).