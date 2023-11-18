As one of the largest and most prestigious pageants globally, the Miss Universe organization has consistently led the way in supporting women. It has continuously evolved to address calls for greater diversity, inclusivity, and representation in the pageant. In 2012, a significant rule change expanded participation from only "naturally born females" to include transgender candidates. Paula Shugart, president of the Miss Universe organisation, emphasised this shift: 'Now, women are able to have families, jobs, and be spokespersons. We should not be the ones to say, "You can’t do this." For the Miss Universe 2023 pageant, a notable first in its over 70-year history will occur: two married women with children and two transgender women will compete for the crown. Miss Universe 2023: From Shweta Sharda, Karla Guilfú to Noelia Voigt, Check Out the Most Exquisite and Standout Evening Gowns Worn by Contestants at the Preliminary Gala (View Pics).

Michelle Cohn (Guatemala)

In August, Michelle Cohhn made history by becoming the first married woman with children to win the Miss Universe Guatemala crown.

Camila Avella (Colombia)

In September, Camila Avella made history by being crowned Miss Universe Colombia, becoming the first married candidate to win the title.

Rikkie Valerie Kollé (Netherlands)

In July, model Rikkie Valerie Kollé made history by becoming the first transgender woman candidate to win the Miss Universe Netherlands crown.

Mariana Machete (Portugal)

In October, Marina Machete made history as she was crowned Miss Universe Portugal, becoming the first transgender woman to achieve this honor.

