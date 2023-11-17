Miss Universe 2023 Top 10 Predictions: The highly anticipated global beauty pageant, the 72nd edition of Miss Universe, is set to be held in El Salvador on November 18 in San Salvador. It marks the Central American country's second time hosting the prestigious event, aiming to create an unforgettable affair, especially considering the anticipation since 1975. El Salvador is pulling out all the stops to ensure a memorable event for Miss Universe 2023. Last week, the Government of El Salvador officially welcomed over 80 contestants for the competition at an event hosted at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters.

President Nayib Bukele graced the occasion alongside Milena Mayorga, the country's ambassador to the United States, and Paula Shugart, the president of the Miss Universe International Organization. As the excitement builds for Miss Universe 2023, predictions for the potential winners have surfaced.

Check out Miss Universe 2023 predictions - top 10 favourites who are considered frontrunners for the coveted crown:

Karla Guilfú Acevedo - Miss Puerto Rico Maria Brechane - Miss Brazil Sotima John - Miss Cambodia Marie Princesse Issié - Miss Cameroon Shweta Sharda - Miss India Diana Silva - Miss Venezuela Melissa Flores - Miss Mexico Camila Avella - Miss Colombia Michelle Dee - Miss Philippines Mariana Downing - Miss Dominican Republic

Who Is Shweta Sharda Representing India at Miss Universe 2023 Pageant?

Shweta Sharda, a multi-talented individual, boasts a diverse portfolio encompassing modelling, dancing, choreography, and achievements in beauty pageants. Born on May 24, 2000, she originates from Chandigarh. Displaying early determination, Shweta relocated to Mumbai at the age of 16, driven by her aspirations to establish herself as a professional dancer.

During the nascent phase of her career, Shweta actively participated in numerous dance reality shows, marking her presence in prominent platforms such as Dance India Dance Season 6, the inaugural season of Dance Deewane, and Dance Plus 6. Notably, her talent and dedication also led her to undertake the role of a choreographer in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Season 10, showcasing her multifaceted skills in the realm of dance. Miss Universe 2023: Miss India Shweta Sharda, Miss Columbia Camila Avella and Others Put On a Spectacular Show for National Costume Show (Watch Video).

A few days away from the start of the @MissUniverse show: Preliminaries, Costume Show and Final Gala. ✨ Don't miss out on your tickets and log on to https://t.co/ZSNJJCmdda to buy them. pic.twitter.com/wY3Sv6S9oh — Miss Universo El Salvador 2023 (@MissUniverso_sv) November 11, 2023

These contestants, deemed favourites, are generating considerable buzz and anticipation, setting the stage for what promises to be a thrilling and competitive Miss Universe pageant in El Salvador.

