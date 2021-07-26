A boatload of options is available to powerhouses that have managed to make significant strides in their chosen industry. Some opt to capitalize on the heights that they’ve reached to cement their reputation even more solidly, while others opt to bank on their impressive portfolios to venture into new markets. Jeff Lewis, the strategic mind behind the leading media outlet it’sOnlyEntertainment, wields his considerable influence to make a difference and serve as an inspiration to aspirants hoping to establish their names in fields known to be advantageous only to those born to privilege and resources. Through his success, he proves that small fry can grow to dominate the seas.

An entertainment writer, influencer, and pop culture connoisseur, Jeff Lewis stands at the helm of itsOnlyEntertainment.net, a celebrity news website, and it’s Only Entertainment Media, a digital marketing company. With over ten years of experience in the business, he brings to the table not only an in-depth understanding of the trade but also a unique perspective that allows his brands to stand out among a plethora of major publications.

Originally hailing from Harlem, the highly recognized figure started as a star blogger producing content and hosting celebrity interviews for Radio One/Interactive One’s TheUrbanDaily, RayJ.com, 4EverBrandy.com, Global Grind, Hip Hop Weekly, and AllHipHop.com. His hot takes, think pieces, and other original content found their way on popular websites like NecoleBitchie, People, Thisis50, TheYBF, MediaTakeOut, VIBE, PerezHilton, and more.

On top of rising through the ranks within the blogosphere, Jeff Lewis also emerged as a prominent force on the digital radio airwaves even prior to launching his own site. With VH1’s For the Love of Ray J 2 winner Mz Berry as his co-host, he created GOIN-IN, a podcast that numerous high-profile names over the years have graced. In 2015, he joined Have a Seat as co-creator and producer, interviewing some of the most talked-about personalities in the realm of entertainment.

Today, after marrying his expertise and experience and pouring his vision and passion into a site that he hoped would keep people entertained and informed in ways most publications have been unable to, Jeff Lewis is proud to have taken it’sOnlyEntertainment from a seedling of an idea and into a budding industry staple.

From the get-go, this brainchild of his took center stage for following a different approach to journalism. “The majority of the top sites focus heavily on gossip. They are great sites, but they have no balance. It’s gotten to the point where some of your own people don’t want to support you or do interviews with you because they think you are going to tear them down,” he shared. So instead of placing a heavy premium on the promotion of gossip and click-bait posts, it’sOnlyEntertainment embraces a more substantive and balanced attitude in the process of shedding light on events.

Currently, it’sOnlyEntertainment continues to gain a foothold in the industry, demonstrating that independent establishments have a shot at occupying a coveted spot at the summit despite the competition.