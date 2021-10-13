The closer we look around ourselves, the more we realize how people, especially women, need to focus on self-love, and understand the importance of paying attention to their external and inner selves for attaining their bodily and mental goals they desire. Not having enough information and knowledge about the same, leads them to invasive treatments, which only get heavier on their pockets and hardly provide them with any significant results.

To cater to this problem and fill in the market gap, Lara Marcel, one of the most prominent entrepreneurs, made sure to come up with her brand and business in the wellness, beauty and health niche in the form of "L Marcel Body & Wellness" that could transform the beauty of women internally and externally.

L Marcel Body & Wellness has achieved massive success and momentum in the industry for its emphasis on comprehensive non-invasive aesthetic treatments that go ahead in fulfilling the individual needs and requirements of women with regards to their body and mental goals. However, what has made her business garner even more headlines and recognition is its industry-leading treatments, such as Emsculpt and VelaShape, used to maintain the physiques of celebrity moms like Kim Kardashian and Drew Barrymore and also made popular by the Victoria Secret models.

Talking about Emsculpt, Lara Marcel says it is one of the leading practices in the industry preferred by many celebrities as well for its body-sculpting treatment. Emsculpt is a machine that uses HIFEM (High-Intensity Focused Electromagnetic) technology, which helps in producing high-intensity muscle contractions for stimulating the effects of 20,000 sit-ups in half an hour. Kim Kardashian opted for this non-invasive treatment to also focus on her extensive skincare regimen to target her skin on the body with the sculpting machine Emsculpt.

It is a body contouring machine that has helped many women, especially mothers, says Lara Marcel, highlighting how Drew Barrymore also chose Emsculpt to help remedy issues arising from her two pregnancies. It is a sculpting machine that is first used on the abdominal and then expands into arms, legs, and butt areas through HIFEM energy for stimulating the muscle layer and create involuntary contractions. Lara Marcel's business also offers VelaShape, another non-invasive body contouring treatment for women to achieve a toned and well-shaped body, making them look more youthful.

These signature treatments at L Marcel Body & Wellness, located in Houston, Texas and Plano, North Texas, have made Lara Marcel a trusted expert in the industry, giving long term results to women and helping them feel good about themselves.