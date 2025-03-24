March 25, 2025, Special Days: March 25, 2025, is a day of historical, cultural, and religious significance. Papmochani Ekadashi Vrat, a Hindu observance, is dedicated to seeking forgiveness and liberation from past sins. Globally, the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade serves as a solemn tribute to those who suffered under slavery, while the International Day of Solidarity with Detained and Missing Staff Members highlights the risks faced by humanitarian and media personnel worldwide. Greek Independence Day commemorates Greece’s liberation from Ottoman rule in 1821, celebrating national pride and freedom. In Christianity, the Feast of the Annunciation marks the angel Gabriel’s announcement to the Virgin Mary about the birth of Jesus Christ. Health awareness is promoted through American Diabetes Alert Day, encouraging early detection and prevention of diabetes. Literature lovers celebrate Dante Day, honouring the great Italian poet, and Tolkien Reading Day, dedicated to exploring the works of J.R.R. Tolkien.

Food lovers can enjoy International Waffle Day, a delicious celebration of the beloved breakfast dish. Additionally, National Medal of Honor Day in the United States pays tribute to military personnel who have received the country’s highest award for valour. World Retrospective Day encourages reflection and learning from past experiences to improve the future. With its mix of remembrance, national pride, and cultural celebrations, March 25 is a day of deep meaning across various domains. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on March 25, 2025 (Tuesday)

Papmochani Ekadashi Vrat American Diabetes Alert Day Dante Day Feast of the Annunciation Greek Independence Day International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade International Day of Solidarity with Detained and Missing Staff Members International Day of the Unborn Child International Waffle Day National Medal of Honor Day Tolkien Reading Day World Retrospective Day

Sunrise and Sunset Time on March 25, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:38 am on Tuesday, 25 March 2025 (IST)

6:38 am on Tuesday, 25 March 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 6:50 pm on Tuesday, 25 March 2025 (IST)

Famous March 25 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Elton John Sarah Jessica Parker Jadon Sancho Farooq Sheikh (25 March 1948 - 28 December 2013) Meg Lanning Wladimir Klitschko Aretha Franklin (25 March 1942 - 16 August 2018) Jim Lovell Ashok Dinda Yograj Singh Katharine McPhee Nyla Usha Jenny Slate

Death Anniversaries on March 25

Indian television producer Mona Shourie Kapoor died on 25 March 2012 (age 48 years) Indian actress Nanda died on 25 March 2014 (age 75 years)

