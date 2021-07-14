Tailor Insight, the fintech market research organization, recently released a research report "Merger of Viyi Algorithm Inc. and Venus Acquisition Corporation brings in $47.17 million in annual revenue". NEW YORK, Recently, 2021 Venus Acquisition Corporation ("Venus"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, and VIYI Algorithm Inc. ("VIYI Algo"), a Cayman Islands exempted company controlled by WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc., announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement. A newly created merger subsidiary of Venus will be merged with and into VIYI Algo with VIYI Algo being the surviving entity and becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Venus. Upon closing of the transaction, Venus will change its name to MicroAlgo Inc.

The merger is structured as a stock for stock transaction and is intended to qualify as a tax-free reorganization. The terms of the merger provide for a valuation of VIYI Algo and its subsidiaries and businesses of US $400,000,000. VIYI Algo is dedicated to the development and application of bespoke central processing algorithms. Central processing algorithms refer to a range of computing algorithms, including analytical algorithms, recommendation algorithms, and acceleration algorithms. VIYI Algo provides comprehensive solutions to customers by integrating central processing algorithms with software or hardware, or both, thereby helping them to increase the number of customers, improve end-user satisfaction, achieve direct cost savings, reduce power consumption, and achieve technical goals. The range of VIYI Algo's services include algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, lightweight data processing, and data intelligence services. VIYI Algo's ability to efficiently deliver software and hardware optimization to customers through bespoke central processing algorithms serves as a driving force for VIYI Algo's long-term development.

Currently, VIYI Algo is focused on developing and delivering central processing algorithm solutions to customers engaged in internet advertisement and gaming, and intelligent chips. VIYI Algo's customer base is rapidly growing due to a general demand for more efficient data processing in various industries driven by the growing internet population and prevalence of AI. In the mid-to-long term, VIYI Algo will continue to adhere to its strategic mindset. By improving upon each iteration of VIYI Algo's one-stop intelligent data management solutions made possible by its proprietary central processing algorithm services, VIYI Algo can help customers to enhance their service efficiency and make model innovations in business, and actively enhance the industry value of the central processing algorithm services in the general field of data intelligent processing industry.

VIYI's total revenues increased by approximately RMB 196.6 million, or 176.8%, from approximately RMB 111.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, to approximately RMB 307.8 million (USD 47.2 million) for the year ended December 31, 2020, due to an increase of approximately RMB 38.6 million (USD 5.9 million) in central processing algorithm service revenue, and an increase of approximately RMB 158.0 million (USD 24.2 million) in intelligent chips and services revenue. Approximately 78.6% of the increase in intelligent chips and services revenue was due to the acquisition of Fe-da Electronics.

VIYI provides central processing algorithm solutions primarily to the internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industry. VIYI's customers are internet advertising integration agencies, online game developers and distributors, electronics manufacturers, and internet information infrastructure service providers who have entered into contracts with VIYI and used its services pursuant to such contracts during the relevant period. Customers typically enter into a master agreement with VIYI for a fixed term and submit separate requests for each service engagement or product, or for both. For more information on how VIYI enters into business arrangements with VIYI's customers, please see "Business — VIYI's Strengths — Long-term and stable strategic cooperation relationships."

According to the CIC Report, VIYI's gaming platform powered by VIYI's proprietary central processing algorithm improves the marketing conversion rate of games by 20% through personalized recommendation, acceleration, and convenient distribution, it also significantly improves gamer experience, reduces the cost to VIYI's customers and improves the retention rate and payment rate of gamers.

From an industry demand perspective, game developers, their corporate customers, and marketing agents have been demanding more effective online game licensing solutions in recent years.

VIYI has mature technology and customer resources in the field of entertainment and game central processing algorithms. With the development of the market, VIYI will continue to grow on the basis of existing customers and strive for a larger market share.

Tailor Insight (www.TailorInsight.com) provides easy and quick solutions that allow customers to capture, monitor, and audit market data from a holistic view down to an individual task on market research and industry trend insights.