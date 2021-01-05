The founders of the Alliance Time Media Milan Shah and Huzefa Vana have recently shot for a music video with none other than Jamaican cricket rock star Chris Gayle.

They say it’s the small steps that count to make it to walk a mile. Here Milan started at a very young age blood filled with entrepreneurship running in him. His eyes would sparkle at the thought of always doing something new or bringing something refreshing to the world. At the age of 16teen he did his first event and that was the Sunburn Goa. 17 he worked with the channel V by bringing the Vfest to Ahmedabad. In-between he organised various events across India and also bringing in international artists. 2017 he had endeavoured in the production team of the Summer Fest Milwake at the age 22.

Alliance Time Media also has just released the music video of Chris Gayle’s called Living Di Life. The Alliance Time Media team planned the shoot during the lockdown to only give something refreshing to the audience.

His music video was shot in Dubai and the results were much better than planned. Cricketer Gayle shares, “I had a great time shooting for the music video. The people involved and the team were kind enough to help me with various things and make me feel great and comfortable shooting.”

Milan Shah adds, talking more about the shoot, “We were looking forward to shooting and had been preparing from 3 months before the shoot. We wanted everything to be perfect as it was Chris Gayle’s song.”

Today we see this young dazzling entrepreneur making it to the top. Working with big names in the industry and still he says a quote from William words worth

“The woods are lovely, dark and deep, but I have promises to keep, and miles to go before I sleep, and miles to go before I sleep.”