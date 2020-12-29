The year 2020 is about to end we couldn't be more excited for 2021. However, in terms of beauty and fashion not much progressed in 2020 because we spent 90 percent of the year at home and because of that, beauty salon and fashion retail suffered. One of the first things to shut during the coronavirus lockdown was the nail salons as they could turn into hotspots. As a result, most of us improvised and worked with what we have to make our nails look pretty. However, we welcome the coming year with hopes and wish that more nail art trends brighten our fashion worlds. Some predictions have been made as to what manicure styles are going to rock 2021. Here are some:

Metallic Nails

Yes, silver metallic nails are back, however, we are talking about the matte metallic nails that people are going to be obsessed with, in the coming year.

Naked Nails

This year the beauty work is moving towards more natural and real looks. In terms of nail arts as well, people will opt for cleaner nails with absolutely nothing on, except maybe some transparent gel. Take a look:

French Manicure

People are falling in love with the dainty French manicures all over again. However, there may be some experimentation with the nail tips aka brighter colour may be seen but french manicure is back! Check out:

Easy Press-Ons

Easy, peasy press on fake nails may be back! With more an more people trying manicures and nail arts at home, easy press-ons maybe the next thing.

Well, the year 2020 taught us so much and so many of us also learnt how to do our own nails at home. While it wasn't as bad as we thought it to be, we cannot wait for new styles to come in. In the past, we saw large nail art like the ones donned by Cardi B and Nicki Minaj but looks like we are giving those a rest in 2021!

