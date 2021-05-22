Make up artists play an essential role not only in the world of glamour and entertainment but even in the corporate sectors. Neha Oberoi is one such individual who has been a part of all these worlds and has also excelled at everything she has achieved.

Neha Oberoi is one of the India’s leading make-up artists whose prodigious artistic instincts have made her indispensable to designers, editors, photographers, art directors and celebrities. Equally orchestrating her signature red carpet look - dewy, fresh and flawless - and conceiving avant-garde innovations for catwalk or editorial. Neha is a make-up artist whose talent and vision have made her one of the India’s top creative forces. For Neha, make up is more than mere glittering surfaces; it is an important signifier of the importance of both creativity and humanity.

Neha started working at a very young age of 18 and was always attracted to the world of glamour and glitz. She became part of the cabin crew for an international airline and even became its brand ambassador . Further down the line, she took up the corporate grooming responsibilities for the airline which introduced her to the world of make up artists.

For this role she got an opportunity to be certified as a professional make up artist by the famous Bharat and Dorris in Mumbai, Mac and Inglot cosmetics make up academy. This was the turning point in her career and exposure to the modelling world played an significant role for Neha to understand the gravity of make up techniques and the magic it creates. Armed with this experience, she further got herself trained and certified at the Fat Mu Academy in Mumbai under international make up brands.

As a professional makeup artist, Neha’s latest endeavor is ‘Neha Oberoi Makeovers’ inspired for the evolution of Indian Make up industry for the new generation.

Perhaps the next logical step in this roll call of achievements for Neha was to create her own brand. She became known for a makeup style that included moderate and natural tones as per trend. Neha specialises in film and tv shoots, editorial and campaign shoots, music videos, commercials ads and bridals. She also conducts master classes for various make up brands.

Sought after for her artistry, passion, professionalism, and attention to detail, Neha helps draw out the most flawless version of an individual's natural beauty.

Her celebrity roster includes most of the A list - Ranbir Kapoor, Diyva Khosla Kumar, Urvashi Rautela, Rakulpreet Singh, Ankita Lokhande, Arjun Bijlani, Deepti Bhatnagar, Shraddha Das, Disha Parmar, Tripti Dimri, Smita Thackeray, Malini Aggarwal (Miss malini), Udita Goswami, Zoya Afroz, Gerogia, Andriani, Suman Rao (Miss India), Madhumita sharma, Alankrita Sahai, Candice Pinto, Deepti Gujral, Vartika Singh, Sushri Mishra and many others.

To excel in this profession she further attended the masterclass certified by Mario Dedivanovic, one of the most acclaimed, followed, and influential makeup artists in the world (official make up artist to Kim kardashian in New York). Next she also got certified by the legendary Global make up artist Bobby Brown.

Being a celebrity makeover expert, it’s still a long way to go. She aims to launch her brand internationally and bring a revolution in India’s glamour industry with her expertise. Keep an eye out!

(Story 2021 covered by Master of social Media Publicist: Uday Rajveer Singh)