Oprah Winfrey 66th Birthday: 7 Lesser Known Facts About the Talk Show Host You Probably Didn’t Know

Oprah Winfrey (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Famous as a talk show host, producer, actor and philanthropist, Oprah Gail Winfrey needs no introduction. Winfrey has achieved enormous success as a communicator and is considered to be one of the most influential women across the world. Born in poverty, the “Queen of All Media,” braced many hardships, including childhood molestation and teen pregnancy and today she became a world-beating media mogul. The American media executive is celebrating her 66th birthday today, January 29, 2020. She is an idol of many, yet there are many interesting facts, not many of us might know. On this special occasion of Oprah’s birthday, here are seven lesser-known facts that prove why she is considered a progressive personality in the world. Oprah Winfrey’s Roaring Speech At Golden Globes Award Ceremony Makes Netizens Declare Her As The Next US Presidential Candidate.

1. Winfrey got pregnant at the age of fourteen, and her son was born premature and died shortly after birth.

2. Oprah is a pageant girl. She was only 17 years old when she won the Miss Black Tennessee beauty pageant that led to her first media job at a radio station.

3. She is the first woman to both own and produces her own television show—The Oprah Winfrey Show that was on air for 25 years (1986 to 2011).

4. According to Forbes, Oprah became the first black American female billionaire. She continues to give education causes and has spent millions on the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa.

5. In 2018, the talk show host became the first Black woman to receive the Golden Globes’ Cecile B. Demille Award. It honoured her impactful career in entertainment, and her acceptance speech even sparked rumours of a possible 2020 presidential run in America.

6. “Harpo,” O’s multimedia production company is Oprah spelt backwards. It is also the name of her character Sophia’s husband in 1985’s hit, The Color Purple.

7. Oprah has been on every O cover since its launch on April 19, 2000.

There are many more things, not all of us know about Oprah. Her life struggles and achievements throw significant impact. There is so much we can learn from her. We wish the “Queen of All Media,” a very Happy Birthday.