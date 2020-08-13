Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, somehow maintains to be in the news almost every day. The ex-royals is making rounds the internet, more likely for the new tell-all book, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family. Of many things and secrets, one of the mystery which has been revealed in the book is blowing everyone’s mind. It is the name of the dog that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle adopted in August 2018—a black Labrador retriever. Now, two years later, we know that dog’s real name. It’s Pula! So, why is everyone talking about the pooch? It’s the meaning of the name that is creating quite a buzz on the internet. Pula is slang for ‘Penis’ in Romanian. Meghan Markle and Her Rescue Pooch Bogart Won’t Reunite and the Reason Is Prince Harry!

Authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s new book was long-awaited, and as anticipated, it has unveiled many mysteries of the ex-royals. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry adopted the dog together in 2018, and they haven’t shared the name of the pooch. They kept it a secret for real long time. According to media outlets, in the book, the authors reveal the dog’s name is Pula—in tribute to Meghan and Prince Harry’s first trip to Botswana as a couple where they began falling in love.

The book further revealed that the couple landed on the name as it was the official currency of Botswana. In Roman, Pula means ‘penis,’ and that is people on the internet are cracking jokes about it. But it is worth noting here, Pula is both Botswana’s currency and the word for rain in one of the country’s national languages, as reported by People. So, now you know why the couple named their dog Pula and also maybe the reason why they never revealed the name until the in the book! Prince Harry Does Not Like The Term 'Megxit' As It Wasn't Meghan Markle's Decision To Bid Adieu To The Royal Family.

Pula is not the only canine cohort of Prince Harry and Meghan. The couple is also proud dog parents to Guy, the beagle that Meghan adopted reportedly ahead of becoming a royal. Meanwhile, the book which has hit the shelves already has reportedly revealed a lot of secrets and also the reason behind the couple’s decision to split from the British Royal family.

