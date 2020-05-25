Prince Harry Does Not Like The Term 'Megxit' As It Wasn't Meghan Markle's Decision To Bid Adieu To The Royal Family

Harry is not a fan of the term 'Megxit' (picture credit - Instagram)

Fans of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will know that a new biography about the couple is all set to hit the shelves really soon. Agreed, there are a look of books written about the duo. So, what makes this one different from others? Well, according to the publisher, people closest to Meghan and Harry participated in creating this book. Basically, there is a lot of inside gossip about Meghan and Harry in this one.

Some details have leaked, one of them is related to Meghan and Harry leaving the royal family earlier this year. Recently an insider spoke to The Sun about the book's contents. They revealed that Harry was pretty upset by how a major set of people thought it was Meghan's decision entirely. "That word ‘Megxit’ in particular has always angered Prince Harry. It gives the impression that the decision to walk away from the Royal Family was Meghan’s," the insider was quoted. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 2nd Wedding Anniversary: Pictures From the Royal Wedding of Duke and Duchess of Sussex to Relive Their Fairytale Moment.

Turns out it was not Meghan's but Harry's decision to move out of the royal family. In fact, he thought about it for over a year before finally making the move. "The reality is Harry drove that decision. The book will make that clear and explain why it had to happen. The truth is Harry had been unhappy for a long, long time. He wanted to move in the direction that they did and had been considering it for more than a year. Meghan supported Harry’s decision. But there was more than one occasion where she asked him if he was certain it was what he wanted. And she always made it clear she would support him in whatever he did," the insider was further quoted. Wow! That's some revelation, no?

