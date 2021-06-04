Dreams don't come true unless you act on them. Living your dreams is the surest way to make things possible. However, it is not always necessary to live your ambitions by working on them; assisting others in realising their dreams is the greatest gift to yourself. Rakesh Kumar Yadav is one such individual who is assisting impoverished youngsters in achieving their goals by providing free coaching.

Bringing other people's dreams to life

Hailing from a small-town in Uttar Pradesh, Rakesh has come a long way in assisting young athletes with the basic necessities to help them achieve their goals. He aspired to pursue a career in sports, but due to financial restrictions, he abandoned his ambitions and moved to Bangalore.

His passion for sports led him to work for Puma, a well-known sportswear brand in India. He met many young people who had talent but lacked basic resources such as shoes and other sport equipment.

He went beyond assisting people in a variety of kinds. He would occasionally assist young talents in obtaining the necessary athletic equipment and children, provide specific information to those who were trying to make funds meet, provide an incentive to athletes with adequate talent but insufficient backup, and so on.

After years of working in Bangalore, he founded his own sports academy, Dreamz Sports Academy to fulfill the dreams of all young underprivileged aspirants who envisions to become renowned athletes in future.

Releasing the importance of sports, he quickly began to support all of the underprivileged athletes by providing them with opportunities to participate in a variety of sporting events, correct details and information about the sport they were interested in, and financial aid.

Working towards noble act

During this pandemic, he and his teammates are working tirelessly to keep in touch with the field for their respective sports. He has been putting in a lot of effort to give his initiatives a more institutional focus.

Because of his contributions, he has been elected Vice President of the Uttar Pradesh Leg Cricket Association.

He currently runs two academies in Madhya Pradesh and Varanasi, where he provides free academic sports exercise to about 100 children. As part of his long-term goals, he wants to reach out to remarkable youngsters in distant areas who want to pursue a career in cricket.

People like Rakesh make us believe that there are good people in society who are willing to serve people at a time when humanity is dying. He further encourages us to work on our dreams and promises to make them a reality in every way possible.