Technological innovation has paved the way for many brilliant minds to take advantage of ventures and opportunities to build their success. As the world shifted into a digital era, more people found their calling as website and app developers, making the lives of others more convenient. With thousands of different kinds of apps developed annually, LOBIS was created for the sole purpose of helping life insurance agents and brokers with field underwriting for their businesses.

Life insurance is one of the most important things that people need to provide their families with a safety net. With the unpredictable nature of life, there’s no way of knowing when tragedy strikes. Life insurance allows loved ones to continue in life without the burden of financial difficulties. Agents often meet with their customers to discuss insurance quotes and help them settle on the price of their chosen policy. However, the process can often take time and sometimes lead to miscommunications with both parties.

LOBIS was created as a solution to speed up the process. Although it was recently developed, the app has quickly taken off the ground to become the fastest quoting and qualifying tool for life insurance agents and brokers. LOBIS was created with the purpose of overall helping life insurance agents and brokers scale their businesses. Utilizing proprietary technology, users can set up and enter appointments with their clients and seamlessly quote and qualify multiple carriers.

The most significant advantage that LOBIS presents is how quickly they operate, qualifying multiple carriers in seconds and giving them the confidence in placing their customer with the best carrier under the knowledge of receiving a 99% approved success rate. The app also has a feature that updates agents on whether or not their clients will be approved for the policy before they submit the application to the carrier. Additionally, one of the unique attributes that LOBIS provides compared to its competitors is the accessibility to the app without Wi-Fi.

The concept of LOBIS was put together by Percy Bland Jr and his team. A renowned expert retirement income planner, his passion for helping others led him to find a solution to help agents issue better and faster business. Percy’s goal was to play a hand in bringing in more satisfied customers and to help them obtain life insurance. Working relentlessly with his team, they developed LOBIS and made them available on Apple and Google Play Store in North America, giving agents the chance to take their businesses to the next level.

In the short time that it was created, LOBIS has already revolutionized the insurance industry. With a high percentage in approval rate, the app has quickly climbed the ranks and become one of the most reliable and prospective in any app store. Additionally, Percy hopes that LOBIS will be utilized by life insurance agents and brokers and agencies. Although LOBIS has only been available for a short time, Percy Bland Jr hopes to expand and incorporate the technology into more insurance marketing organizations to give them better rates within their agencies.