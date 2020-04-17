Are You and Your Partner Already Sleeping in Two Separate Rooms During the COVID-19 Lockdown? These Fun, At-Home Date Ideas Will Re-Kindle Your Love!

Couple in bathtub (Photo credits: Pexels)

Your date nights must be off the table because both of you are hunkered down at home during COVID-19 pandemic. However, taking time out to really connect is more important now than ever. Spending time with each other can both of you feel more grounded and secured during uncertain times. Plus, the release of feel-good hormones like oxytocin and endorphins can help quell and stress and anxiety. These ideas will make your at-home date feel distinct and unique. So, get ready to set the mood.

Pick a Room and Transform it Completely

There can be no better time for a little renovation than when you are quarantined at home. So, rearrange all the furniture in your home and put that painting you have meant to hang. Transforming your space can bring fresh new energy and help you bond when you do it together.

Spend the Night Watching Each of Your Favourite Childhood Movies

Movie night can make for classic at-home dates, but it can be particularly fun when you pick movies that meant something to the both of you. Watching your favourite childhood movies can be a great way to learn about each other and indulge in some interesting conversation.

Cook an Elaborate Dinner Together

Cooking can be a fun couple activity. Plan a three-course meal and raid your kitchen together. While you are at it, you can play some soft music and whisper sweet nothings to each other. Coronavirus Outbreak: What To do If Your Apartment Roommate Has COVID-19 Symptoms? Tips to Prevent Yourself from Getting Infected!

Have an At-Home Spa Day

Take turns to give each other a full body massage using all the luxurious oils and lotions at home. Go slow and really get into it and in no time, you will find yourself in each other's arms. COVID-19 : Couple Ties Knot in Surat Wearing Masks, Gloves.

Have a Creative Photoshoot at Home

Get dressed and click some attractive photos of each other to post on Instagram. You can really get creative and try some shots using your everyday objects at home. You can also browse Pinterest for some inspiration on fun, creative photoshoot.

Host a Game Night

Turn it into a double date by making a video call to your couple friends. You can host a game night and play classic games like 'Never Have I Ever,' and 'Would You Rather?' while you laugh your hearts away. Romantic Dating Ideas: Fun Couple Activities to Try When You Are Tired Of Netflix and Chilling!

You can also spend the night by taking turns to question each other and end the session with a few minutes of eye-gazing. Romantic, isn't it?