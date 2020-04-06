Coronavirus Outbreak: What To do If Your Apartment Roommate Has COVID-19 Symptoms? Tips to Prevent Yourself from Getting Infected!

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon (Photo Credits: Images)

Are you living with a roommate in an apartment away from your home? Quite naturally, you will be anxious, given the fact that you must go through it on your own without having your loved ones close by! You must be taking all the necessary precautions to avoid falling sick, but what do you do when your roommate starts showing COVID-19 symptoms? Instead of getting paranoid, you need to act it out wisely. CDC shares tips to care for your flatmate without falling sick.

Self-Isolate as Much as Possible

Stay in your room as much as possible. If you have been sharing a room, designate a different area to your roommate in your apartment. Stay at least six feet away from your housemate and make sure that you always keep the door closed . Also ensure that you use separate towels, dishes and utensils always. Coronavirus Pandemic: Ease Stress and Anxiety During the COVID-19 Outbreak with These CDC-Recommended Tips.

Have Them Wear a Mask Always

Mask is especially essential when you must go in their proximity while bringing them meals. You should also wear a mask while interacting with them to prevent the transmission of the virus. CDC Recommends Use of Cloth Face Masks amid Coronavirus Outbreak: COVID-19 Prevention Tips You Should Know.

Wipe Down the Shared Spaces After Use by Your Roommate

Ensure that you wipe down the bathroom doorknobs and toilet handle after use by your roommate. Aim to disinfect any area they may have touched including the countertop, the faucet, and the cabinet. Make sure always to keep disinfectant wipes handy.

Monitor Your Roommate's Health

Make sure that you monitor your roommate's health. If the symptoms worsen, make sure that you call the health provider right away! Reminder: Fever, cough headache, body ache and shortness of breath are the common symptoms of coronavirus. Coronavirus Tips After You Buy Essentials: Should You Wash Your Groceries And How To Clean Surfaces?

In the end, you cannot skip washing your hands regularly with soap and water. Also, make a conscious effort not to touch your face to protect yourself from the virus.