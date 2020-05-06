Blowjob: 20 Thoughts That go on Inside a Woman’s Head While Giving a Head

Photo Credit: PixaBay

Blowjobs are extremely erotic and just so arousing for men. Of course, most women enjoy giving blowjobs too, but that’s a legit job for them. In Samantha Jones’ words, “You men have no idea what we're dealing with down there. Teeth placement, and jaw stress, and suction, and gag reflex, and all the while bobbing up and down, moaning and trying to breathe through our noses. Easy? Honey, they don't call it a job for nothing.” Why Shouldn't You Have Vaginal or Oral Sex After Anal Sex; Here Are the Risks You Must Be Wary Of.

A few years back, Reddit asked women what were they thinking while giving a blowjob to a man. The discussion received over 1,200 comments back then. So, here are some of the best answers shortlisted just for you! How to Find and Stimulate This Hidden Erogenous Zone in Men and Women.

1. “Is he liking it?”

2. “I better be next!”

3. “I hope he showered today”

4. “There's a dick in my mouth, there's a dick in my mouth. I have a dick in my mouth and it is a dick”

5. “Why’s there too much hair?”

6. “Should I make eye contact?”

7. “Time showoff my Deep Throat skills”

8. “Can we have sex now?”

9. "I still have no idea if I'm doing it right."

10. “It’s so difficult to breathe!”

11. “I am totally the boss of you right now!”

12. “Do I look ok from this angle?”

13. “Don’t gag… Don’t gag please!”

14. “Relax your gag reflex. Don't choke. Breathe through your nose, don't tense...good girl. Okay, and again”

15. “Is he turned on?”

16. “It’s been too long now…”

17. “What the hell should I do with the balls?”

18. “When is he going to cum?”

19. “I hope he gives a great head too”

20. “I am a Goddess!”