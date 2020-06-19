Who doesn’t like to ROAR in bed? Having a high libido makes sex even more exciting, enhancing the overall experience. Speaking of which, there are foods that can boost stamina i.e. increase your libido and that in turn, can work wonders in the bedroom. Experts believe that a few food items like strawberries, chocolates, walnuts, avocados, watermelons among others can help in improving sex drive and boost stamina. Let’s take a look at how. Sex Query of the Week: 11 Best Sex Drive Foods or Aphrodisiacs to Improve Your Libido.

Walnuts

It is believed that walnuts improve the quality of the sperm if consumed on a regular basis.

Avocados

Avocados have vitamin B6 and folic acids, both of which are necessary in boosting a person’s sex drive.

Oysters

Among the most ancient aphrodisiac in history, oysters can work wonders in terms of enhancing and boosting stamina. They contain zinc in higher amounts which are probably needed for the healthy functioning of the testicles. Other food items that have a higher amount of zinc include crab, red meat and pine nuts.

Berries and citrus fruits like Orange

Berries and citrus fruits like oranges can prove to be of great help if you have Erectile Dysfunction. Reports suggest that these are fruits rich in flavonoids that can help in having a stable erection and improve sex life overall.

Chocolate

Chocolate, especially dark chocolate helps release endorphins that help to improve the mood. They don’t particularly contain an ingredient that can boost sex life though.

Eggs

Eggs help in having a stable erection if you suffer from Erectile Dysfunction. Consumption of eggs daily can help you have a healthy erection.

Coffee

Coffee, a stimulant, is one of the most common and highly used food items to boost sex drive.

Steak

Another food item that contains high amounts of zinc is steak. Along with it, steak also has high amounts of iron, protein and Vitamin B which play a key role in boosting sex drive.

