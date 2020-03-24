Handjob Orgasms Better than Sex? From Edging to Precum Play, 5 Ways to Make the It More Intense for Him

Handjob tips (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

Do you think you need to have sexual intercourse for an intense orgasm? Well, no! You may have underestimated the charm of blowjobs and handjobs. Men can really enjoy hot climax by handjob alone. Simple tips and tricks can make the handjob experience way better than you could have ever imagined. Handjob is a simple and quick way to derive amazing sexual stimulation to your man. You may have seen in blowjob XXX porn videos where the foreplay act is performed in such detail. How to Make Him Orgasm with Handjobs? Sexy Ways to Use Your Hands.

However, you don't have to take porn as a reference to give better blowjobs, but the idea is to go divert your focus a little more to handjobs than simply jumping into intercourse. However, here are a few tricks you can use to enhance the blowjob experience for your man:

Edging

Edging is a trick where the person dodges orgasm, exactly when the person is about to climax. Which means the person reaches the point where they are about to orgasm, but they don't. In the case of handjobs, you can stop when he is about to climax and start over in a bit to give him a more intense orgasm.

Precum Play

In this case, when the man precums, you can use the tip of your finger to play with it around the top of his penis. Just use it as a lubricant and spread it around the top.

Slow. Slow. Slow.

For an intense orgasm, it is important to go slow. Most people don't understand this and they think that a faster handjob will give them a better orgasm, which is not the case.

The Testicles

Do not forget the testes. The soft part of a man consists of all the nerve endings, making it sensitive to touch, you can play with it keeping an eye on how your man is liking it.

The idea is to take it slow and be creative with what you do. Make sure to have eye contact and focus on his expressions. This will give you an idea of what he actually likes.