Hot Masturbation Tips: 5 Essentials You Had No Idea You Needed While Fingering Yourself for Mind-Blowing Orgasm

Orgasm (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Imagine yourself in the bedroom fingering yourself to the thought of being on top of the hottest man on this planet, and then suddenly being interrupted by your roommate’s voice in the other room. Irritating, isn’t it? Now imagine this: How about having noise cancellation earphones plugged in, not giving a damn about what your roommate does while you’re easily enjoying your masturbation session? From Pillow Humping to Continuously Moving, Here are Steamy Ways to Ensure That You Get the Strongest Orgasm Every Single Time You Masturbate!

Nobody likes to be disturbed during masturbation because all they would want to do is focus on the orgasm. In order to avoid all kinds of interruptions, it is important to have certain masturbation essentials by your side like the aforementioned headphones. What else do you need? Here’s a list that might be of great help.

A Vibrator

Duh! Your masturbation session may not exactly be as much fun without a vibrator. So ladies, always have a vibrator by your side when you’re masturbating.

Lubricant

Most people might prefer using lube while having penetrative sex but, it can also come in handy while masturbating. In fact, a smooth, gooey lube can easily ‘smoothen’ it up for you in the bedroom.

A Clean Towel

After you’re done masturbating, you just want to lie down in bed and relax for a bit and enjoy the feeling of it. At the same time, you’d also feel the urge to clean it up down there. So instead of getting up to go to the bathroom, you could have a clean towel by your side to clean your genitals and hands for the time being.

Scented Candles or Perfume

Have a perfume around if you don’t want your room to smell like your vagina. As for men, usually, the discharge after ejaculation is mostly odourless so there’s nothing for you to worry about there.

Depending on your preferences, you can always have more or less of these masturbation essentials. All you need to remember is to have all these items at the privacy of your own space.