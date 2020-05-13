National Masturbation Day 2020: From Pillow Humping to Continuously Moving, Here are Steamy Ways to Ensure That You Get the Strongest Orgasm Every Single Time You Masturbate!

orgasm (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Masturbation is the extraordinary sensation that you are already familiar with. But how do you ensure that you improve your overall pleasure in your solo session? How do you make sure that you get off every single time that you masturbate? You have come to the right place! Sure, masturbation could be as simple as touching yourself but if you want to spice your practice up, make a note of these tips to take your solo sessions to new levels.

Masturbate in The Morning

If you regularly masturbate at night, try doing it as soon as you wake up in the morning. You will be able to get stronger orgasm when you masturbate in the morning. Plus, it just sets your day in the right tone. National Masturbation Day 2020: What Happens to Your Body When You Masturbate Every Single Day of Your Life? These Effects of Clitoral Stimulation will Surprise You!

Watch Yourself

There can be nothing hotter than watching yourself in the mirror while you tease and pleasure your body. You know how excited you get when you see yourself in lingerie, now imagine what masturbation can do! HOT Masturbation Tips for Women: From Going Under Shower to Sex Toys, Self-Stimulation Tricks for Intense Orgasm.

Caress Your Curves

There is a link between positive body image and sexual pleasure. So, focus on loving and touching those perfect curves and crevices instead of thinking to yourself that you wish you were more toned. Worship your body to experience those fantastic orgasms. National Masturbation Day 2020: How to Know If Your Masturbation Habit is An Addiction? Here are The Most Tell-Tale Signs!

Keep Rocking

It is tempting to let your sex toy, or your vibrator do all the work, but moving and rocking your hips or going in circles and back-and-forth motions can overwhelm you. Besides, you might find a new favourite position that you would want to explore.

Do Some Pillow Humping

Grind your vulva against your pillow to experience those intense sensations. Keep the panties on and lie face down with your vulva on top of the pillow. Slowly grind your hips down and adjust the pressure, until you really feel good. Once you get to that point, keep the rhythm consistent, take deep breaths, and ride on that stack of laundry straight to orgasm.”

Remember that masturbation is one of the things that is keeping you healthy right now! So, lock up your bedroom door and explore your erotic self.