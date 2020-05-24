Hot Sex Tips: From Foreplay to Intercourse, the Ultimate Guide For Having An Intense Orgasm

Sex (Photo Credits: The Noun Project)

Sex can be tricky and sometimes, it cannot leave one of the two partners satisfied. However, gaining pleasure and satisfaction is the ultimate motive of having sex. So, what are some mind-blowing tips that will ensure that you and your partner have a mind-boggling orgasm? Well, there’s a lot to learn so do make sure that you’re noting this down. How to Have Phone Sex: Tips on How to Up Your Dirty Talk Game Without Sounding Corny.

Start Slow

Always take it slow if you want to prolong the orgasm and make the most of the sexual experience. Some couples follow a routine and get done and dusted with it. Here’s a tip: DON’T be that couple. Start with cuddling, play some fun games, take a break and then resume again.

Play Hard to Get

The most important rule to have an intense orgasm is to play hard to get. Don’t give in too easily. Both you and your partner will love the chase and it will only help in adding up to the sexual tension which has already been building between you two.

Invest More time in Foreplay

Next comes the foreplay. Do not underrate foreplay because there’s so much to do here! And nope, by that, we don’t mean just play with each other’s “toys” but also invest some more time in exploring each other’s bodies. Feel each other’s breath on yourselves and you will realise that there’s nothing more intimate than having that feeling. Indulge in some sex games if that interests you or try different types of kissing before you move on to the next base.

Use a Prop

Probably a feather, a handcuff or even a blindfold – Use a prop to up the excitement. This way, both of you will be in for new fun, exciting adventure. And when you have given enough time to all these stages, you would realise that you are craving sex more than ever! And that’s where you’d have the most incredible, mind-blowing, mind-boggling orgasm of your life.