Always wondered how to have an orgasm in public without anyone knowing? That’s indeed a tricky act to perform especially when you’re surrounded by so many people, but there’s a different kind of thrill around it. While most couples keep looking for ways to spice up their sex life after it gets monotonous after a point, they forget to try this trick or having an orgasm in public that can work like magic! The most important thing to remember here is to not get caught – else you might just die of embarrassment! How to Have Phone Sex: Tips on How to Up Your Dirty Talk Game Without Sounding Corn

One of the easiest ways to have an orgasm in public is to wear a vibrating panty the next time you step out. All you gotta do is give its control entirely to your spouse and let them do the rest. Whether sitting in a park or a café or roaming around on the streets, let them take control of the device. Just let them know how strong the stimulation should be given that you’re both surrounded by people.

A better way to do this is to have a trial and error session at home. Before you step out in your vibrating panties, make sure you try them on at home. For this, you may or may not necessarily need your partner to be around. At home when you’re trying the vibrating panties for the first time, you will discover a few things like – whether or not you’re comfortable wearing them, how much stimulation is too much, how long is it going to take for you to get turned on.

Some of the most intense orgasms happen in an unexpected and sometimes in an inappropriate way. However, you and your partner need to be mindful of getting handsy in public as, at times, it can also pose certain risks.

