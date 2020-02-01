If Your Partner Distances Herself from All her Friends for You, What Should You Do?

girl home alone (Photo Credits: Pexels)

What do you do if your partner refuses to spend time with her own friends and dedicate all her time to you? Of course, some might say that they’d like that kind of attention in the beginning but eventually, you’re going to start finding it toxic. A user on Reddit raised a similar query where they talked about how their girlfriend cut off all ties with her own friends to spend time with him. Now it’s not that he doesn’t love her but he would also appreciate it if she’d have her own life and do her own thing. How should he convey this to her? Can Your Vagina be Too Tight? Here’s What Makes Sex Painful for You.

To begin with, the biggest mistake some of us do when in a relationship is that we let go of who we are in the process of loving someone else. When you start seeing someone, it is natural that you want to spend more time with them to get to know them better. And if they turn out to be great, just as you had expected, you’re bound to be attracted towards them even more.

But that definitely doesn’t mean that you give away all your attention and time to them. You have a friend circle, a social life, your own life that you’ve always had, even before this very attractive person came into your life. So why let go of your own life, your friends and your individuality for someone else? To lose yourself in the process of loving someone is the most immature and toxic thing that one could ever do in a relationship. And if you find this situation relatable, it’s time you correct your mistake and work on it. Sex Query of the Week: I Don't Enjoy Sex With My Boyfriend, What Do I Do?

Always remember that your partner liked you in the beginning for who you were. You were your own person and that was the most attractive thing about you for your partner. When you let go of that part of yourself, it is obvious that your partner is going to find that bit about you extremely unattractive. It can put off a person so much that they might even want to break up with you. Why? That’s not only because you let go of your friendships but also because you’re not letting your partner breathe. Space is an extremely important concept that we all need to be aware of before getting into a relationship. For your relationship to go back to normal, you gotta give him some space and also take some space.