Everyone fantasizes about lasting longer in bed and having an exciting and thrilling sex life. However, for many of us, reality can be different. Unlike we are conditioned to believe that sex is always oh-so-great, there can be a lot of shortcomings when having intercourse. Among the several issues that men and women face, the most common ones include: unable to last longer in bed, cum-ing early, having different physical features (like height and weight) which can cause interruption, and many more. To improve their sex life, couples try and undergo various experiments. Glass of Kesar Doodh Before Bed Can Boost Sexual Stamina and Give You Better Erection; Know More About Natural Aphrodisiac, Saffron.

For instance, to last longer in bed, some men choose to have an aphrodisiac (which, by the way, works wonders!) and women perform kegel exercises for the same. Another way to improve sex life could be by eating various fruits and food items that boost sexual stamina. Among the many such suggestions available online, one of them is ginger. Apart from being an antioxidant and having medicinal properties, it is said that consumption of ginger can have drastic effects on your performance in bed too.

Is Ginger an Aphrodisiac?

Ginger is considered to be an aphrodisiac. It is consumed by individuals to stimulate blood circulation and direct blood flow to genitals, reports dietandi.com.

Ginger Curbs Erectile Dysfunction and Premature Ejaculation in Men

Not only does ginger help in increasing the libido, but reports also suggest that ginger helps with Erectile Dysfunction. Among the many other benefits of ginger is that it helps in curing premature ejaculation too, thanks to its property of improving testosterone levels. It is also said that the antioxidant helps in increasing the chances of fertility in women.

Ginger Tea for Irregular Periods

Those with PCOS or PCOD can blindly rely on ginger tea to get their menstrual cycle back on track, thereby improving the chances of pregnancy.

Whether it is stimulating sexual performance or having several health benefits, now you know why the magical spice has been considered to be a miracle food ever since 500 B.C.

