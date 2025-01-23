Albaida, January 23: A 36-year-old man from Albaida, Spain, was awarded £41,000 (INR 43 lakh) in compensation after a hospital mishandled treatment for priapism, a condition where the penis remains erect for hours without arousal. His wife also received £4,200 (INR 4 lakh) for emotional distress.

The ordeal began when the man sought medical help after experiencing a prolonged erection lasting 30 hours. Doctors at Ontinyent Hospital delayed treatment, asking him to wait for a urologist appointment. After 20 hours, he was referred to another hospital, where his condition worsened, requiring blood drainage and eventual surgery for a malleable penile prosthetic implant. Thailand Man Rushed to Hospital After He Puts 11 Rings on His Penis For ‘Sexual Pleasure’.

However, the prosthetic was poorly placed and dislodged, necessitating further surgery. The man now suffers from permanent erectile dysfunction, loss of penile sensitivity, and chronic pain in his limbs. Indonesia: Week-Long Penis Erection Turns Out be Rare Sign of Cancer, Doctors Amputate Man’s Penis to Halt Spread of Disease.

A legal ruling found the hospital guilty of medical negligence, citing failure to provide proper care. The regional government was ordered to compensate the couple.

Medical experts emphasise that prolonged priapism can cause irreversible damage to penile tissue, often requiring prosthetic implants or additional surgeries. This case, which began in 2020, sheds light on the devastating impact of delayed medical intervention and negligence.

