There are different beliefs about what a person should do and not do during an eclipse depending on your religious and cultural beliefs. Some astrologers believe that be it Surya Grahan or Chandra Grahan, it is considered best to fast and meditate during this time. Some astrologers also believe that it is best to fast and meditate during both solar and lunar eclipses because it seems that negative energy remains active during the eclipse period. According to some people, eating and drinking and any kind of sexual activity should be avoided during the eclipse. The first lunar eclipse of the year is taking place on Friday, May 5, 2023. Let's find out whether we should have sex or masturbate on this first lunar eclipse of the year or not.

Should You Have Sex/Masturbate During Lunar Eclipse?

After the first solar eclipse of the year, now the lunar eclipse is going to take place. According to some astrologers, worship should not be done during both solar and lunar eclipses, but meditation along with fasting is the best solution. Because it is mentioned in astrology that one should try to avoid any kind of sexual process during the eclipse.

On the other hand, Vedic astrologers believe that there is a lot of negativity due to negative energy during the eclipse period, so since a lot of energy is exchanged during sex, that negative energy can be contained within the human being during the eclipse period. That's why it has been said that couples should avoid sex during an eclipse.

Eclipse is not necessarily considered bad in Western countries. According to some astrologers, some eclipses can be good depending on their specific configuration with other planets and even fixed stars. According to some astrology, the desire for sex can especially arise during an eclipse.

Since eclipses bring a lot of energy, they can spark a lot of sexual pleasure, even igniting other things. It is also believed that due to the influence of both the Sun and the Moon, sex during an eclipse can stimulate our passions, desires and emotions.

Other Precautionary Dos and Don'ts:

Avoid eating, drinking, or sleeping.

Avoid engaging in any form of closeness, especially sexual intimacy.

Avoid using needles, knives, and scissors.

Do not handle idols and depictions of deities.

At the beginning and end of the eclipse, take a bath.

Avoid engaging in any type of amusement.

It's advised that pregnant women avoid even seeing the eclipse.

Because of the favourable energy present during the eclipse, reciting mantras or making prayers will result in success.

On the other hand, Vedic and Western astrologers have conflicting beliefs about whether you can have sex or not. But both agree that eclipses release a lot of energy and that these celestial events are in the context of new beginnings. The energy released during a lunar eclipse needs to be used for our benefit in a positive way.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2023 07:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).