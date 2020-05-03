Sex Query of the Week: What Is a Sex Flush? Here's Another Way of Finding out If Your Partner Is Enjoying Orgasmic Sex

Sex Query of the week: What is a Sex Flush? (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Q. I am sexually active with my partner from the past six months. However, whenever we have sex, she doesn't moan or yell my name, like normally do while having sex. Although, she says she enjoys having sex with me, it really makes me worried, what if she is just faking an orgasm. I have heard that over 60 percent of women fake an orgasm. When I confronted her about this she said that she doesn't like to moan but she likes having sex. I feel that she is lying and I am not able to satisfy her, is there any other way to find out if she is turned on? Glass of Kesar Doodh Before Bed Can Boost Sexual Stamina and Give You Better Erection; Know More About Natural Aphrodisiac, Saffron.

Ans. Many people do not like to moan while they are having sex, or rather do not moan subconsciously. However, that doesn't mean that the person is not enjoying sex. A percentage of women do fake an orgasm, and to camouflage that they fake moan. To find out if she is having a sex flush is one way to find out if she is enjoying sex. Both men and women have sex flush when they are aroused or are enjoying sex. More evident of people with a lighter skin complexion, a sex flush is a glow in the skin that may cause it to turn red or pinkish in colour. Sex Tip of the Week: What Is Edging? Tips to Master the Orgasm Control Sexual Technique.

Sex causes the blood flow in the body to rush and when the person is aroused they may see the surface of their skin turn red or pink in colour. A sex flush is more apparent in warm weather. You will see pinkish-red spots on the stomach, breast area, face, sometimes on hands and feet as well. Sex flush can also happen around the genitals and shoulders, and back.

If you see such spots this means that she is enjoying sex. However, it is very different from a hickey and goes away in a few minutes after orgasm. Sex flush indicates that the sex was good.