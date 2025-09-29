Mumbai, September 29: Karnataka's Mysuru police recently busted a sex racket in the city, where young girls were allegedly pushed into prostitution amid superstitious beliefs that intercourse with virgin girls cured mental illness. The sex racket was busted by the Vijayanagara police in association with an NGO called Odanadi Seva Samsthe. The police also arrested two people, Shobha and her accomplice, Tulsi Kumar.

Accused Demanded INR 20 Lakh to Arrange Sex With Minor Girl

The duo were arrested for demanding INR 20 lakh for arranging sex with a minor girl who had recently reached puberty, reports New Indian Express. Cops said that a superstitious belief that having sexual intercourse with a virgin girl helps cure several mental illnesses was contributing to the sex racket. They also said that there is another racket to find men who face such problems and supply them with young girls. Mysuru Shocker: Woman Kills Husband, Blames Tiger Attack To Claim Compensation From Karnataka Government.

The alleged incident came to light when the NGO received a tip-off that Shobha was trying to contact men with such problems. They also learned that a 12-13-year-old girl was shown to a few customers through a WhatsApp video. The NGO alerted the police and laid a trap. One of the staff members of Odanadi posed as a customer and managed to gain the trust of the woman. The staff member asked the woman to bring the minor to Mysuru.

Woman, Her Accomplice Arrested After Falling Into Trap

Cops said that the accused woman agreed to arrange a meeting and promised to come with the girl by 2 PM on Saturday, September 27. The woman fell into the trap. She arrived with a minor girl at the Government Girls’ Children’s Home in Vijayanagar 4th Phase with her accomplice watching them carefully from a distance. As members of Odanadi began to negotiate with the woman, the police surrounded her.

Officials said that during the negotiation, the woman introduced the minor girl as her daughter, but later said that she was her niece, then her adopted daughter and finally admitted that she was in the prostitution business. Meanwhile, the man who accompanied the woman claimed to be her husband. Cops swung into action and rescued the minor girl. They also arrested Shobha and the man, Tulsi Kumar. Mysuru Shocker: Man Kills Married Lover by Detonating Gelatin Stick in Her Mouth; Arrested.

After the rescue, the minor girl was handed over to the children’s home. Following the arrest, the accused were produced before a judge who remanded them to judicial custody.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (New Indian Express), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

